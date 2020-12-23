History is always a journey. The journey in particular that this writer is taking included stories that stood out during the investigative process and piqued interest for this writer. There is no intention or misgiving in countries not represented in this symbolic Christmas road trip. So my purpose is for you to take a historical exploration and see what you uncover!
In Norway, Santa Claus is called "Julenissen." Sometimes Julenissen brings gifts, but other times gifts are brought by small gnomes called "Nisse." In Norway, small gifts are typically exchanged leading up to Christmas, which is called "Adventsgave" or "Kalendergave." Wheat is left out for the birds to eat over Christmas, and rice porridge is offered to the "Nisse" that guards the farm animals.
In Norway, another family tradition includes lighting a candle every night from Christmas Eve to New Year's. Each year Norway presents a gift of a Christmas tree to the UK. The tree offered in token remembrance for the assistance given during WWII. Thousands of people travel to see the tree lighting in Trafalgar Square, located in the middle of London.
In Norway, Christmas trees adorned with paper baskets in the shape of a heart called "Julekurver," and speculated that these baskets were invented in the 1860s by Hans Christian Anderson. In Norway, Happy/Merry Christmas translates as "God-Jul" or "Gledelig-Jul."
In Russia, following a revolution, Christmas is banned! Yes, you read that correctly. Christmas banned as a holiday! In 1929, Christmas trees were banned! In 1935, Russia began a new tradition with New Year's trees.
In Russia, the New Year is a time for spending and feasting. Christmas is a religious and private holiday. The New Year marks when Grandfather Frost, called "Ded Moroz" who always travels with his granddaughter, called "Snegurochica" and on New Year's Eve, children hold hands and dance around the tree calling for "Ded Moroz" and "Snegurochica."
In Russia, Christmas is celebrated on Jan. 7. The traditional feast foods are breakfast porridge called "kutia," which is served with fruit, nuts, and seeds. Other traditions included eating from one bowl, symbolizing unity, and throwing a spoonful of the porridge up to the ceiling. If it sticks, it means good luck and a good harvest for the year. The main feast meal consists of twelve dishes in a representation of the twelve disciples.
In Ireland, a large candle is placed on Christmas Eve on the window sill. The candle is lit after Sunset and burns all night, welcoming Mary and Joseph. In Ireland, the native language is Gaelic. Christmas is Gaelic is "Nollaig." Santa Claus is called "San Nioclas," which is Saint Nicholas, or "Daidi na Nollag," which is Father Christmas. Happy/Merry Christmas is "Nollaig Shona Dhuit."
In Ireland, the feast traditionally includes a round cake with caraway seeds. There is a cake made for each family member. The dinner feast includes turkey or seasoned beef, seasoned over several days, and Christmas pudding. Christmas pudding may be something altogether different from the image you have dancing in your head. Christmas pudding is traditionally a porridge soup type consistency made with beef, mutton, raisins, currants, wine, and seasoning. In 1595, the Christmas pudding slowly got a facelift with the addition of eggs, breadcrumbs, beer, and other spirits. In 1664, Christmas pudding was banned! In 1714, Christmas pudding received a pardon and was welcomed by the monarch, who favored the dish.
Ireland's traditions surrounding Christmas pudding are very similar to England's. The evolution of Christmas pudding has continued and is a Christmas favorite. There are other traditions associated with the Christmas pudding. The pudding should have thirteen ingredients to represent Jesus and his disciples and should be stirred with a wooden spoon from east to west by everyone in the family to honor the journey of the Wise Men. Other traditions associated with Christmas pudding included inserting various household items such as coins, buttons, and rings. Each item holds a special meaning, such as good luck, impending marriage, or staying single for another year.As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
