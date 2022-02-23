Of the currency taken about $1,000.00 was in new bills received from the Federal Reserve Bank since the banking holiday. The serial numbers of all of these bills are known.
Then the robbers again went to the front of the bank, inside the railing, and made Sullivan give them the money in the money drawer and the silver change from the change rack. He took so much time trying to pick up nickels and dimes that they told him “never mind the rest,” leaving a smaller amount of lesser coins. Then the men in the bank were ordered to “lay there, or it will be too bad!”
Directly across the street, M. J. Willich, Charley Dorel and Aloysius Winterscheidt were standing in the open door of the lumber yard. They didn't notice the strangers enter the bank, but Willich happened to look through the main window of the bank and saw the Burroughs man raise his hands, and then later push them skyward with a jerk. He yelled to the others that “the bank is being robbed!” Dorel ran to a store next door and grabbed an army rifle, while Winterscheidt secured a 22 caliber rifle.
The actual robbery took only a few minutes and the bandits emerged hurriedly from the bank carrying a sack, jumped into a dark blue Chevrolet coupe, and drove west, turning south at the Mercier elevator. As their car started up the street, the group at the lumber sheds opened fire on them, but failed to check their speed. At a block farther south, Conrad Schuetz appeared and fired at the car with a shotgun.
As soon as Sullivan and Rathke heard the bandit's car start, they jumped up from the floor, secured rifles located in the bank, and rushed out, Sullivan yelling that the bank had been robbed. Max Willich in the Winterscheidt store across the street, had already phoned Powhattan and Horton of the robbery, and vigilantes were being informed all over the county.
Taking Rathke's car, the men from the bank drove east out of Mercier, and then turned south. They could see the bandit's car three-fourths of a mile ahead traveling at a terrific speed. Sullivan fired several shots from his rifle. The bandits drove two miles south of Mercier, then one mile west past the Harry Cotton farm, north one mile and then west again to the District NO.86 school house, then north about one and one-half miles, where they abandoned the car they drove. The car that was used in the robbery belonged to Clyde McManigal of Horton and had been stolen from in front of his residence at 311 East Tenth Street, about 10:30 o'clock that morning.
Sullivan and Rathke saw the bandit's car turn sideways in the road at the top of the hill over a half-mile ahead. Sullivan jumped out with his rifle and ran up the road to get a good shot. He couldn't see the bandits, who were evidently behind the car. At this point he was joined by his brother, Edward Sullivan, who armed with a vigilante rifle, who had come in another car with Conrad Schuetz. As they came within 200 yards of the bandit's car, they saw another car leaving, and realized the robbers had changed cars. Both Sullivans fired at the departing car. A gray-green Chevrolet Coupe. Later it was learned one of the bullets penetrated the gasoline tank on the left side of the bandit's car, boring a hole through both sides of the tank, about two inches from the bottom.
This brings to an end of Part 3 of The 1933 Robbery of The Farmer's State Bank at Mercier in Brown CO., KS. The chase of the bank robbery bandits continues with Part 4 in the May 2022 History Road. Follow the March 2022 History Road next month with Part 30 of The Northeast Kansas American Civil War Series of Those Soldiers Who Served From, Or Later Settled in Nemaha CO. KS.
