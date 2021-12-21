ENTRIES WRITTEN BY PRESBYTERIAN MISSIONARY NARCISSA PRENTISS WHITMAN WIELETPOO
June 25, 1839
Your letter of April inst. I received but a few days ago, or it would have been answered much sooner. You make some important inquiries concerning my treatment of my precious child, Alice Clarissa, now laying by me a lifeless lump of clay. Yes, of her I loved and watched so tenderly, I am bereaved. My Jesus in love to he and us has taken her to himself.
Last Sabbath, blooming in health, cheerful, and happy in herself and in the society of her much loved parents, yet in one moment she disappeared, went to the river with two cups to get some water for the table, fell in and was drowned. Mysterious event! We can in no way account for the circumstances connected with it, otherwise than that the Lord meant it should be so, Husband and I were engaged in reading. She had just a few minutes before been reading to her father, had got down out of his lap, and as my impression, was amusing herself by the door in the yard. After a few moments, not hearing her voice, I sent Margaret to search for her. She did not find her readily, and instead of coming to me to tell me she had not found her, she went to the garden to get some radishes for supper; so seeing her pass to the water to wash them, I looked to see if Alice was with her, but saw she was not. That moment I began to be alarmed for Mungo had just been in and said there were two cups in the river. We immediately inquired for her, but no one had seen her. We then concluded she must be in the river. We searched down the river, and up and down again in wild dismay, but could not find her for a long time. Several were in the river searching far down. By this time we gave her up for dead. At least an old Indian got into the river where she fell in and looked along by the shore and found her a short distance below. But it was too late; she was dead. We made every effort possible to bring her to life, but all was in vain.
Saturday evening, 29th
After ceasing to restore our dear babe to life, we immediately sent for Brother Spaulding and others to come and sympathize and assist in committing to the grave her earthly remains. Tuesday afternoon Mr. Hall reached here. Mr. S and wife took a boat and came down river to Walla Walla, and reached here Thursday morning, nine o’clock, and we buried her that afternoon, just four days from the time her happy spirit took flight to the bosom of her Saviour. When I write again, I will give you some particulars of her short life, which are deeply interesting to me, and will be to you, I trust, for you, too, are acquainted with a mother’s feelings and a mother’s heart.
Probably we may return to Clearwater with Brother and Sister S., as it is necessary for my husband to go on business for the mission. Dear Sister, do pray for me in this trying bereavement, for supporting grace to bear without murmuring thought, the dealings of the blessed God toward us, and that it may be satisfied to the good of our souls and of these heathen around us.
O! On what a tender thread hangs these mortal frames, and how soon we vanish and are gone. She will not come to me, but I shall go to her. Let me speak to you of the great mercy of my Redeemer toward one so unworthy. You know not, neither can I tell you, how much He comforts and sustains me in this trying moment. He enables me to say, “The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away, blessed, ever blessed, be the name of the Lord.”
Sister Spaulding sends love to you and will write you soon.
In haste, as ever your affectionate, but now afflicted sister in Christ.
Narcissa Whitman.
