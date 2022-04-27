WRITTEN BY PRESBYTERIAN MISSIONARY NARCISSA PRENTISS WHITMAN
This series began with the April 2012 Ancestor Trail and at that time I printed the following paragraph:
In the early 1800's, the Council Bluff and Fort Kearny Road went from Fort Leavenworth up the west-side of the Missouri River to Fort Calhoun in the vicinity of the future city of Omaha, Nebraska. This route today crosses much of the same land that U.S. 73 Highway travels as it passes through Brown County in Kansas and Richardson County in Nebraska. Back in 1836, Missionaries Marcus and Narcissa Prentiss Whitman along with Henry and Eliza Spaulding followed this route from Fort Leavenworth to the Otoe Agency and mission, which would have been located near the mouth of the Platte River at present-day Bellevue, Nebraska. These missionaries had begun their long arduous trip from Wheeler, New York in 1835 down the Ohio and up the Missouri to Fort Leavenworth and then overland to Fort Calhoun and the Oregon Territory where they established a Presbyterian Mission and trading post, and later in 1847 they were all killed during an Indian attack within the mission's walls. As members of the fair sex, both Narcissa and Eliza had set a precedent for future pioneer women, because up until this time women were considered to be unfit for such a journey because of their clothing.
Rev. & Mrs. H.K.W. Perkins, Wascopum
WIELETPOO
May 2, 1840
My Dear Mother:
I cannot describe how much I have longed to see you of late. I have felt the want of your sympathy, your presence and counsel more than ever. One reason doubtless is it has been so long since I have received a single letter from any one of the dear friends at home. Could they know how I feel and how much good their letters do me, they would all of them write a great deal and write often, too, at least every month or two, and sent to Boston and to Westport, to the care of Rev. Joseph McCoy, they would surely reach us. Our associates receive them in great numbers, which doeas not make us feel any better for ourselves. We are daily expecting the arrival of Mr. Lee's ship, laden with associates for that mission, and we have the encouragement from the board to expect four or five familes for our own mission. By them we hope to receive letters in abundance. It is a consoling thought to us that we are permitted the prospect of having other fellow laborers to join us again so soon. We feel that we cannot do our work to fast to save the Indian-the hunted, despised and unprotected Indian-from entire extinction.
A tide of immigration appears to be moving this way rapidly. What a few years will bring forth we know not. A great change has taken place even since we first entered the country, and we have a reason to believe it will stop here. Instead of two lonely American females we now number fourteen, and soon may twenty or______more, if reports are true. We are emphatically situated on the highway between the states and the Columbia River, and are a testing place for the weary travelers, consequently a greater burden rests upon us than upon any of our associates-to be always ready. And doubtless many of those who are coming to this mission their resting place will be with us until they seek and find homes of their own among the solitary wilds of Oregon.
This brings to an end of Part 31 with the continuation of this letter fom Narcissa Prentiss Whitman in Part 32 to appear in the August 2022 History Road. Follow the History Road next month with Part 4 & continuation of The 1933 Robbery Of The Farmer's State Bank at Mercier in Brown County, Kansas.
