I will relate one more anecdote and then must close. Te-lou-ki-ke said to my husband this morning: “Why do you take your wife with you to Mr. Walker’s? Why do you not go alone? You see I am here without my wife; why do you always want to take your wife with you when you go from home? What do you make so much of her for?” He told him it was good for me to go with him; that we were one, and that wives were given as companions. He replied “that it was so with Adam because a rib was taken from him to make his wife, but it was not so now, it was different with us.” This has often been brought up by them; the way I was treated, and contrasted with themselves; they do not like to have it so; theor consciences are troubled about it. May they be more and more so until a reformation is made among them.
Plan of the mission house at Wieletpoo, drawn by Asabel Munger. We have made it larger than it was originally intended at the suggestion of Mr. Hall, so as to be more convenient to accommodate the general meeting of the mission.
A-Our own sleeping room. B-Parlor. C-Dining Hall. D-Indian Hall. E.-Kitchen. F-Pantry.
G-Sleeping room for Joseph and wife, our domestics. H-Cellar and room above for boys. I-Storehouse. K-Hen house. LL-Privy house-double. W-Clothes Press. X-Chest of drawers set in the wall. P-Book case. O-Show case for natural curiosities and rthe lower part of the bed and table linen. The upper part of both of glass, also set in the wall. R-Cupboard. T-Stairs. U-Medicine case. V-stove. Seven large windows, the remainder are small. A, I & K are yet to be built, probably this summer. M-Turkey house of wood and yard. This is all we have made.
We give you the probable plan of our yard, which we need very much, but it is yet to be built. N is the place where Alice Clarissa fell into the river, and but a short distance below, she was found. S is in the direction of her little grave, further off than is represented by this view. The exterior does not look as well as the interior. The roof is made of poles, straw and dirt thrown upon the top. It will look better when it is whitewashed on the outside. We paint the wood work a light slate color, the front door, outside, green; the floors with yellow ochre; pantry shelves he same.
I do not know how many of my letters reach home or whether any of them. I write and send twice a year to some of them. I hope all who write will be careful to mention the reception of all our letters, so then we shall know what ones fail and what reach you.
Please give our love to all our friends who are interested in us, and accept much for dear father, mother and all the family.
Your affectionate daughter.
Narcissa Whitman
