The Sullivans and Rathke then pursued in their car, stopping for a moment to look at the abandoned Chevrolet. The left rear tire, evidently hit by one of the shots at Mercier, had been torn off in the chase and the rim was damaged. All the water in the radiator had boiled out, throwing dirty water on the windshield. The rear window was broken out, presumably by the bandits, to shoot through.
At a corner 1 1/2 miles further north, Harvey Chandler told the Sullivans that the bandit car had turned west. The pursuers turned west, Sullivan informing every farmer he passed of the robbery at Mercier. He was told the bandit car was just ahead, traveling at a high rate of speed. Five miles west, at Highway 75, Sullivan saw where a car had skidded in turning north on the gravel road. He turned north in pursuit and drove rapidly toward Fairview.
About 1 1/2 miles north of this point is the country home of Mrs. Charles Cottrell. As the Sullivan car passed the Cottrell home, Sullivan saw a grey-green coupe in the yard. He first thought it might be the bandits, but only one man was in sight and he was wearing a sweater. The two men who had robbed the bank wore blue overall jumpers. So Sullivan and Rathke continued on without stopping.
But this actually was the bandit car. The two robbers had run out of gasoline and stopped at the Cottrell home to replenish. They bought only two gallons of gas, although one of the men said they had plenty of money. Verne Cottrell, who was getting them water for the radiator, saw loose money on the floor of the car and also a gun. One of the men slipped on a sweater while there.
The car left Cottrell's and turned south of Highway 75. Mrs. Cottrell phoned Fairview central and here the Sullivans took up the trail again. They returned to the Cottrell home and assumed the bandits had turned west at the next corner south, as their were plain tracks. They drove three miles west and were informed by farm women that a grey-green coupe was ahead of them. At the Brown-Nemaha County line the road jogs. The Sullivan car took the road to the south toward Granada, thereby missing a probable later meeting with robbers themselves.
The next information came from Dr. Hal Brownlee, formerly a Horton veternarian who now lives at Woodlawn and runs a filling station. One of the Bowman boys, whom Brownlee knew and recognized, drove up alone to his place in a grey-green coupe and called for four gallons of gasoline. When it was placed in the tank, about half of it ran out on to the ground and Brownlee noticed the holes in the gas tank. The Bowman boy drove east in leaving Woodlawn. Brownlee notified Fairview and Sabetha by the phone and the chase was on again. This was about 3 p.m..
This brings to an end of Part 4 of The 1933 Robbery Of The Farmer's State Bank At Mercier In Brown CO., KS. which will continue with Part 5 in the February 2023 History Road. Follow The History Road next month with Part 13 of The John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning Picnic series.
