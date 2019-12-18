This is a continuation of my holiday safety tip column:
HOLIDAY DRIVING TIPS
If you plan on traveling during the holidays or at any time during the winter months, check your entire vehicle routinely to make sure everything is in good working order. The most neglected part on the vehicle are the windshield wipers and the wiper fluid. This is one of the most important items to check on your vehicle to make sure you have a clear field of vision while driving. Always try to keep your gas tank at least 1/2 full at all times during the winter months. Create an emergency kit to carry in your vehicle. It should consist of a battery powered radio, blanket, jumper cables, small fire extinguisher, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food items, maps, tire repair kit, road flares or reflectors, matches, candles, kitty litter, etc. It is very important to listen to weather forecasts and road conditions before traveling. If needed, take alternate routes and stay on well traveled roads. It is imperative that you contact friends or relatives and let them know the route you are taking and the approximate time you expect to arrive at your location. Become familiar with your route and know where the turn offs and exits are at. In this day and age, we rely a lot on the modern technology of cell phones, the down side to this is that many areas do not have service or we forget to bring along a charger. If this happens we have to rely to what we have on hand so it is always best to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. We are also asking motorists to drive defensively. With the added holiday traffic, people are in more of a hurry to get places and they are more likely to make mistakes while driving. Always be on the lookout for the other person. Also allow plenty of time to get to your location and take breaks often to stay refreshed and alert. ALWAYS BUCKLE UP!! By simply using your seat belt you are reducing the chance of fatal injuries should you be involved in a crash by more than 45 percent and it is one of the easiest ways to increase road safety. Seat belt usage is a state law and receiving a citation for not wearing your seat belt is no fun, especially during the holidays. We know everyone likes to enjoy the holiday festivities but if you are consuming alcohol,DO NOT DRIVE — it is always advisable to have a designated driver . During the holidays, DUI’s and alcohol related accidents skyrocket and by using a designated driver this decreases accidents and promotes traffic safety.
THE ELDERLY
We would also like to remind residents who have elderly neighbors, friends, relatives, or those with disabilities to periodically check on them to make sure they have heat, are eating and drinking as they should and are not in need of medical attention. There are some folks who make it a point to regularly visit or call and deliver groceries and/or medications. This is one of the benefits of living in a close knit community.
PETS
Make provisions for your outside pets during the winter months. Sometimes with all of the festivities they can become neglected. Make sure they have shelter and plenty of food and fresh water. With freezing temperatures, water becomes frozen in a short period of time and animals have to have access to water.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Remember, when you are out and about shopping this holiday season, crooks are always on the lookout for an easy target. Lock valuables in your trunk and never leave items in plain view such as cell phones, purses, major purchases etc. It only takes a minute for thieves to break in to your vehicle and steal these items. Always take advantage of well lit areas and think twice before parking your vehicle somewhere you do not feel comfortable at. If you have immediate concerns while shopping and are afraid to go to your vehicle alone, contact store security or local police. Always keep track of your purse, wallet etc. Thieves are always on the look for these unattended items placed in the shopping cart. ALWAYS BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS.
We here at the Sheriffs office would like to wish everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season!!
