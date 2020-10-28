The following is the final segment to "Horton - Time Erased"...
T. B. Jackson - Contractor & Builder - 2-10-1888 -Contractor Jackson has moved his office into the Letson & Hardin Building. 7-20-1888 - T. B. Jackson has secured the contract to build the new elevator.
The Arcade - Cigar Factory Corner Main & Delaware street - Julius Auerbach - Prop (A.D.)
The "Cafe" South Main Street 3-16-1888 A.D.
The Crafton - 7-27-1888 - The Crafton joint, on North Main street, which has been an open disgrace to the city for some time, was raided by the police last week and its existence forever squelched.
The Kansas Real Estate and Investment Company - 103 West Front (A.D. 4-6-1888)
The Magic City Tailoring Establishment - J. W. Curran, Manager -- 3--2-1888 - Is now located in his new shop on east Vera street -3-16-1888 Ad shows the address as First door east of Hotel Windsor on East Front Street -
The Globe - First door North of Bank of Horton on Main Street - Dry Goods, Clothing & Furnishing Store
The Horton Skating Rink - 12-10-1887 - The new skating rink on North Main St. is fast nearing completion. 12-17-1887 - The new skating rink is ready for business. No doubt, it will have a big run. 12--24-1887 - Rink opened up by D. R. Coe & Bro.
Tuckers Barber Shop - East Front Street
Turner & Son - 9-7-1888 - Coal dealers have put in scales on High street, near the Bilhartz Bank.
V. Rand & Co. - 5-25-1888 - The millinery establishment of V. Rand & Co. was closed yesterday by their creditors. Another firm that came to Horton only three months ago with massive obligations hanging over them.
Vannatta & Aszmann Real Estate - 4-13-1888 - The real estate firm of Vannatta & Lambert has been dissolved by mutual consent, and Mr.S. Aszmann has associated himself with Mr. Vannatta, the style of the new firm being Vannatta & Aszmann. They will remain at the old stand, east Front street opposite the Hotel Windsor, and will see that they well their share of Horton dirt.
W. Palmer - 12-17-1887 - Is ready for business at his lunch counter and restaurant just across the track, Main Street
W. A. Coon 4-6-1888 - Is putting in the foundation for a boarding house on South High Street.
W. C. Humes - 9-7-1888 - Has moved his billiard hall into the west side basement of the Kemper block, formerly occupied by the Commercial office.
W. D. Maxwell - 7-13-1888- Has sold his lunch business house, corner Main and Front, covering a 25' front, to L.M. Kearney, of Carson, Iowa, for $7,500.
W. E. Wirt -Front Street - Real Estate Dealer – 8-21-1888 – J. A. Myers has purchased of W. E. Wirt a business lot on Front street, between Main & Arthur, paying $1,800 therefor.
W. F.Hartin - 8-31-1888 - Dealer in hard/soft Coal - Corner Main & Delaware Streets
W. F. Means - Attorney and Counselor of Law - Office with W. E. Wirt, East Front Street
W. H. Kemper & Co. - Real Estate
W. H. Robinson - 12-24-1887 - Mr. Robinson of Comet, will next week commence the erection of a broom factory on his lots on West Vera Street and expects to have the business running in a short time. Mr. R is a practical broom maker and thoroughly understands the business. He will also erect a residence on the same lots.
W. W. Brown - 8-17-1888 has opened a shoe shop on West Front Street.
Walter Yerian - 4-27-1888 - Has moved his barbershop into the Suttle building on Front Street.
Whiteside & Jarvis - K. C. Mo - J. R. Wallace, Horton -Lots for sale in the K. C. Addition - Prices from $75to $250 each, one-third cash, one third in 12 months, and one third in 18 months. Eight percent interest on deferred payments
Wilkinson Brothers - 6-28-1888 – Wilkinson Bro's from Genesco, Ill., arrived in the city this week and will open up an adequate stock of groceries in the new Bilhartz building on East Front Street
Williams - The new building being erected on East Front street by Mr. Williams will be occupied with a stock of dry goods and groceries. 8-31-1888 - Excavating and stonework for the new Williams building on West Front street are now in progress. 9-14-1888 - Mr. Avery now has a large force of workmen laying brick on the Williams building.
Wittaker Brothers - 2-3-1888 - Have purchased a lot on South Main Street and have commenced the erection of a frame building for their printing office.
William McCracken - 11-26-1887 - Has opened up a boarding house on West Front Street one block north of the roundhouse. Rooms to rent by week or month
