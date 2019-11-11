November is National Hospice Month, and for many people it’s also the beginning of the holiday season when extended families gather to celebrate. These gatherings often include discussions about caring for loved ones who are no longer able to care for themselves. This is when it is good to understand how hospice can help.
The word “hospice” often brings up resistance fueled by misconceptions about what hospice care actually means. Hospice is so much more than end-of-life care, benefiting both patients and their families.
Far from “giving up” in the face of an advanced illness, choosing hospice can help patients and families make the most of time together when a cure is no longer an option. Hospice focuses on helping patients and loved ones maintain quality of life during the time they have together. Hospice care can be provided for anyone with a life expectancy of six months or less, and it may be continued as long as a patient is eligible.
Everyone deserves exceptional care and comfort when the end of life approaches. With hospice, patients can receive care wherever they call home—a private residence, nursing home or assisted living facility. Because hospice services are tailored to each patient, it can include the unique wishes of each individual, respecting personal choices while providing comfort, care and dignity during this important time.
Heath Bartness is chief executive officer of St. Croix Hospice, a hospice organization that provides 24/7, 365 days-a-year hospice services in Kansas, including branches in Hiawatha and Topeka, as well as through branches in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. stcroixhospice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.