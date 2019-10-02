To the Editor,
Hiawatha Community Hospital has successfully petitioned to have the county-wide ½ cent sales tax added to the Nov. 5 ballot. The reason for the request of the sales tax is to provide the hospital the necessary funding for purchasing equipment necessary to provide healthcare to the communities we serve and to allow for proper upkeep of our aging facility.
We have reported in the city and county commissions that the hospital has improved operations, compared to 2018, however, the hospital still has a negative bottom line, which is similar to other rural hospitals. The hospital does have a positive cash position due to depreciation and has generated enough cash to make bond payments and also make some payments on our line of credit.
During the past several years, we have deferred maintenance and have not replaced equipment because we did not have the funds to do so. During 2019, the hospital has seen more equipment failures that have delayed patient care or have resulted in the hospital having to send tests or procedures out to other hospitals until the equipment is replaced. In 2018, the hospital only spent $53,000 for equipment, which is a very small amount as compared to the need. We appreciate the Foundation and Auxiliary for their assistance with some capital expenditures.
Our capital need for equipment and repairs is $4.5 million for the next three years. The county-wide ½ cent sales tax will generate about $700,000 dollars a year which is 50 percent of the capital needs for the next three years. The rest of the funds will come from operations and fund raising through the Auxiliary and the Foundation.
We know that Holton Community Hospital has been successful with their capital campaign for renovation. Hiawatha Community Hospital will also be conducting a capital campaign in the future and it will be targeted for major renovation at the hospital to address the needs of our ER, Med/Surg, OB units and other outpatient services. We look forward to working with the community on that capital campaign in the next year.
During the next couple weeks, we will continue to provide hospital updates and answer your questions. Please feel free to email ASKHCH@hch-ks.org. We appreciate your support.
Vote YES on Nov. 5 to help Hiawatha Community Hospital thrive, not just survive by having the tax support funds to help purchase the capital equipment and maintain the facilities necessary to provide care for our patients.
John Broberg
CEO, Hiawatha Community Hospital
