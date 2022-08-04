Tomato

Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Misshapen fruit and some other issues can be the result of temperatures dropping below 55°F.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Poor flowering and misshapen or a lack of fruit on tomatoes, peppers and squash may be due to the weather, not your gardening skills. Temperature extremes can interfere with flowering and fruit set on these and other vegetables in your garden.

We watch for and can’t wait to taste that first red ripe tomato. It is certainly frustrating when we see flowers drop or the plant fails to form fruit. Tomatoes thrive in warm sunny conditions; but temperature extremes can prevent fruiting, cause misshapen fruit, or reduce the size of the harvest.

