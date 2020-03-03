The heavy burden of high property taxes is taking a toll on Kansans. But, there are solutions. Our local governments should address this crisis with a sense of urgency and stop the practice of backdoor tactics that raise property taxes without a vote.
It’s time for transparency and accountability. Here are the top five things homeowners need to know about property taxes in Kansas.
1. City and county property tax jumped 168 percent between 1997 and 2018.
Property tax increased by 151 percent between 1997 and 2018, or more than three times the inflation rate of 50 percent. Property tax for local government (cities, counties, townships, etc.) totaled $2.7 billion in 2018 or about 54 percent of all property tax. Local government also imposed the largest increase, averaging 168 percent.
Public schools and community colleges account for about 45 percent of the total, taking in $2.2 billion, and only 1 percent of property tax goes for the operation of state government.
2. The Property Tax Honesty Gap
Some city and county officials say they’re ‘holding the line’ on property taxes, but voters are fully aware that property tax has been rapidly increasing because of valuation changes.
For Instance: Atchison County property taxes increased 179 percent from 1997-2018 but the mil levy only increased 28 percent leaving a 152 percent honesty gap. Similarly while Brown County decreased their mil levy by 17 percent, property taxes still went up 166 percent, which is a183 percent honesty gap. Jackson County saw an increase of 230 percent while the mil levy went up 45 percent which computes to a185 percent honesty gap. Nemaha County’s property tax increased 214 percent while the mil levy increased 5 percent which is a 209 percent honesty gap.
3. Legislation to close the honesty gap
Senate Bill 294, which is being discussed in the Kansas Senate currently, is modeled after the Utah legislation that has successfully reduced property tax rates. It simply requires city and county elected officials to vote on the entire property tax increase.
SB 294 doesn’t limit spending and elected officials don’t have to get public approval. They just have to vote on the entire tax increase they impose each year.
Once a city or county gets new valuation totals each year, a ‘Certified Rate’ is calculated to produce the same property tax revenue as the prior year based on the new valuations. Elected officials must notify taxpayers of their intent to increase the Certified Rate and hold a public meeting where people can comment. Then they have to vote to increase the Certified Rate, which means they are voting on the total tax increase.
The effective tax rate in Utah declined by 7.5 percent between 2000 and 2018, but the effective tax rate in Kansas increased by more than 22 percent.
Cities and counties oppose SB 294 but voters overwhelmingly support this idea. A December 2019 public opinion survey conducted by Survey USA on our behalf asked whether local elected officials should be required to vote on the total property tax increase. 75 percent said "yes," and only 11 percent said "no."
Support crosses all ideological and geographical lines. 73 percent of self-described liberals and moderates and 80 percent of conservatives favor the change. Geographic support across the four regions (Western, Eastern, Wichita area, and Kansas City area) ranges from 72 percent to 78 percent.
4. Kansas has the highest rural property tax in the nation.
The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy’s 2019 50-State Property Tax Comparison Study shows Kansas is very noncompetitive on effective property tax rates. The effective tax rate (ETR) is the property tax paid as a percentage of assessed valuation.
Kansas’ rural rankings, comparing the largest county seats in non-metropolitan areas with a population between 2,500 and 10,000, are among the worst in the nation. Iola represents Kansas and has:
the #1 highest ETR on commercial property
the 3rdhighest ETR on industrial property
the 14th highest ETR on residential property valued at $150,000
Comparing the largest city in each state, Kansas has:
the 11thhighest ETR on commercial property
the 23rdhighest ETR on industrial property
the 25th highest ETR on residential property valued at $150,000
Property tax is an especially large barrier to economic growth in rural areas. The 4.4 percent effective tax rate on commercial property in Kansas is more than double the rate in Missouri and Nebraska and more than four times the ETR in Oklahoma.
5. Kelly’s LAVTR property tax relief plan doesn’t work
Governor Kelly’s Tax Council members propose resurrecting the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction (LAVTR) program as their solution to high property taxes, saying “…local governments would once again have a strong tool to begin lowering local property taxes.” But that program didn’t work the last time, and it won’t provide tax relief now.
LAVTR was last funded in 2003. County property taxes increased by an average of 7.5 percent during LAVTR’s last five years; without LAVTR, county property taxes ‘only’ averaged a 4 percent annual increase over the five years ended in 2018.
