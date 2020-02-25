The House approved of the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act (HB2515) this week, which will provide scholarships to Kansas graduates who agree to complete a certificate or two-year program at a community college, technical school, or trade school in one of 10 high-demand areas for skilled workers. These students will work part-time or provide 100 hours of community service while in school and commit to remain and work in Kansas for two years upon completion of their education.
The Kansas Department of Commerce in conjunction with members of business and industry in our state will identify up to ten high need areas for semi-skilled labor. Any Kansas high school or home school graduate who agrees to go into one of those fields will receive a Kansas Promise Scholarship to pay for attendance at a Kansas trade or tech school or community college. Students must work part time or perform community service while in school and commit to remaining and working in Kansas for two years after graduation. By helping bridge the gap we can build tomorrow’s workforce today. This bill is one of the five bills proposed by House Republicans in the Make Kansas Work Plan. The bill passed the House on a vote of 116-6, and has advanced to the Senate for consideration. The following explanation of vote by Rep. Jacobs will indicate why I voted no on final action.
MR. SPEAKER: It is not the state's responsibility to force taxpayers to pay even more taxes for “free scholarships” for college education. I also believe that it is irresponsible to only expect a student to work 15 hours a week or 100 hours of community service annually and maintain only a 2.0 grade average. This has a potential cost to the taxpayers of over 50 million plus in the next 5 years. If the state continues giving “free money” away the taxpayers will have no more money for the state to confiscate. I vote “No” on HB2515.
HB2447 relates to use of two-way electronic audiovisual communication. This bill would allow persons who testify in court to do so from a location other than the courtroom. While I realize sometimes this is necessary, I do not support it in all cases. The vote was: Yeas 83; Nays 39.
Explanation of vote: MR. SPEAKER: This bill as written allows a person standing trial for sexual harassment to appear by video conference. It allows a drunk driver accused of wrongful death of a child to appear by video conference. It allows an adult falsely accusing a teacher of civil misconduct to appear by video conference. The witnesses in these examples could be coached from off camera. Is that what we want for our civil justice system in Kansas? This is not a trivial matter. We need due process, not a cheap process. I vote No on HB2447.
HB2501 concerning motor vehicles relating to non-highway and salvage vehicles. Allows salvage vehicle pools to apply to the division of vehicles for ownership documents. Providing application and notice requirements. I voted yes on HB 2501.
HB2595 concerns state surplus property. Eliminates a 30-day waiting period before sale to the general public. I voted yes On HB2595.
My contact information: randy.garber@house.ks.gov work: (785) 296-7665 cell: (785) 285-1238. Until next time, may the blessings of God be yours.
