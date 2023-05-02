K-State Extension logo

Though some warm-season grasses such as bermuda and zoysia can be cut quite low (1.5 – 2 inches), buffalograss and the cool-season grasses should be cut higher. Bermuda and zoysia can be cut low because they creep rather than grow more upright. Actually, bermuda and zoysia can be cut lower than 1.5 inches if you have a reel-type mower rather than the more common rotary.

Tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass will thin if mowed too short. They are upright growers and cutting short will cause the plant to shift energy from root growth to shoot growth. This can cause root systems to become shallow and weak. These weakened plants will often die out during the heat and drought of summer requiring overseeding in the fall. So what are the recommended mowing heights? They are listed below.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.