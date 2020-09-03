Executive Director/Curator
History explorations can be a cure for “real and imaginary ailments.” Donna Thonen stopped by and shared a treasure. The book is titled “Ghost Towns of Kansas” the book is written by Daniel Fitzgerald. One might think a ghost town book would have eerie tales, not this one. Ghost Towns of Kansas is a narration loaded with historical gems!
The Eagle Springs resort was trendy in the 1880s to 1890s as the cure for “real and imaginary ailments.” Historically speaking, this was a popular destination attraction with many hotels and conveniences for traveling. Even before the resorts time, Eagle Springs land documented as having “miraculous” healing properties and even considered that it was a fountain of “perpetual” youth. Despite all these incredible treasures, Eagle Springs noted and regarded as a financial flop. Prior Plank owns the land. Considering all the information revealed about the water, Plank employs the services of chemists to examine the waters. The result of the examination validates Plank’s belief in the water’s ability to cure. On the site, Prior Plank builds two hotels, and thousands flock to the resort to drink the water or take a medicinal bath.
Another enticing feature was the many Eagles seen in flight around the resort, and in fact, the resort located near “Lookout Mountain.” Lookout Mountain, it is said from any point and any direction, an individual could see a distance of more than 50 miles to the naked eye. Eagle Spring Resort was about two miles from the train depot. Prolifically advertised in newspapers around the world, Eagle Springs should have ultimately been a success. One journalist noted Eagle Springs Resort as “there is not a more beautiful or romantic-looking spot.”
Later in the resort’s history, Prior Plank and Peter Weidemeier captured one of the majestic eagles and placed him in a cage on the courthouse grounds, and it was kept alive for many years. The captured eagle was considered an advertisement for the resort. Eagle Springs Resort has attempted to be rejuvenated to the community unsuccessfully. Today the springs and a large swimming pool remain as testaments to Eagle Spring Resorts history in Doniphan County. You might remember that Brown County two similar resorts, Sycamore Springs and Sun Springs.
If you have the time or interest to explore some hidden history, uncover this incredible treasure! Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is, as always, so much more to this and every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
