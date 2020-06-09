(Pastor Jim Farris of Calvary Temple Church in Hiawatha submitted this article from a longtime friend of his.)
I grieve the undeniable systemic racism in our nation that has been very real and visible to its victims but largely ignored and unseen by the majority. Until now. Like an infection in a wound, the swelling has erupted at an incredibly painful moment in our nation’s history.
I grieve over those who are too blinded or arrogant to see it…who think: “We’ve already defeated that evil.” Sadly, we haven’t.
I grieve over the reality that when someone weeps with black people as they weep, they get corrected and told to weep for everybody. When someone is disproportionately hurting, it is expected and deserving to show them a disproportionate amount of attention and compassion.
I grieve the fact that any public show of solidarity with people of color is automatically equated with a disdain for law enforcement.
I grieve the fact that any public show of honor toward the majority of law enforcement officers (who go to work every day with honesty and integrity) is seen as belittling to people of color.
I grieve the polarization. I grieve the loss of a middle, the loss of balance, and the loss of a “both/and” possibility where anyone who is not an “either/or” extremist feels like a traveler without a tribe…homeless.
I grieve over the reducing of human beings to social media handles. The fact that making a statement or not making a statement on social media during an emotionally charged moment is given more credence than 30 years of speaking out and advocating for racial equality and exposing prejudice (at the cost of friendships and relationships).
I grieve (but willingly accept) the loss of friendships and relationships.
I grieve the superficiality of many making statements because it’s the “in” thing to do, but have no intention of risking anything personally to stand with the victims of racial injustice.
I grieve the arrogance of replacing dialogue and conversation with statements. There’s little to no willingness to listen. There is no learning without listening. But there will be no listening without humility.
I grieve the moral bankruptcy of a nation…a nation that seems to be coming apart at the seams.
I grieve the sleepiness, the sinfulness, the lukewarmness and apathy of the Lord’s church.
I grieve the division among His body.
