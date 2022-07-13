I wanted to spend this week traveling down history's road and reflect upon a few things. And please forgive this sentimental heart as I take this journey. I recall a not-so-distant yesterday; Jere and Patty Bruning went on a double blind date with Harold and LaRhoda Neher. Jere fondly recalls the night he met his sweetheart, and I urge him frequently to sit down and tell me more of these stories!!
As I ponder this wonderful memory, I wonder what other magnificent journeys developed due to this encounter. I would be very remiss if I did not mention Jere Bruning and Patty (before she passed), and Jere's daughters and their extended families are so dedicated to Brown County. Each of them has supported the Historical Society and, on a much grander scale, the entire Brown County community. Now, I cannot think of a more deserving family who might receive the accolade of Mr. & Mrs. Hiawatha. Still, maybe today and every day, even more than Mr. & Mrs. Hiawatha and family, the entire Bruning family deserves recognition for their support and dedication to Kansas on a far greater scale than merely Hiawatha. If you see any of the Brunings around, be sure to stop and thank them for every effort they extend to making Kansas a beautiful place to live so that people know the genuine treasure we have the esteemed honor to wake up to each day.
Brown County Historical Society has many reasons to be thankful for and many incredible projects currently underway!! While Jere Bruning and his family have donated nearly entirely to the creation of the Jere and Patty Memorial Building. The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
The Historical Society is also working on the Windmill Museum, to which a generous benefactor plans to donate another 40 Windmills, but we are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! All donations are so very, greatly appreciated.
The Historical Society is also working on updates to the Carwell Building, and we hope to raise at least $5,000. To complete a storage closet upgrade to the facility allowing us to store decorations and other materials for the Carwell Building, which we have been working on for some time! All donations are greatly appreciated. As always there is so much more to Hiawatha’s incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you learn! #HistoryMysteries #Hiawatha #BrownCountyHistoricalSociety
