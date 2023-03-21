Randy Garber

Rep. Randy Garber

The following is an update on legislation and events that may be of interest to you. This past week saw major action from all three branches of state government as the Legislature moved a major education bill from the House to the Senate, the Governor issued her first veto of the session, and the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed and remanded a case on two election integrity laws. Big issues remain as we head towards the end of session.

Education Savings Accounts Move Forward By a vote of 64-61(I voted YES), the House advanced SB 83, which contained a mix of education budget and policy proposals. The bill is a compromise measure that fully funds special education at the level requested by Governor Kelly, establishes educational savings accounts (ESA), provides additional funding for rural schools, and provides mandatory raises for teachers. Although the legislature has made significant concessions towards the Governor’s priorities, she has so far indicated she will not compromise, despite her campaign promise to meet us in the middle. Further, despite a narrative that this would take money away from public schools, nothing in this bill changes how public schools are funded. The support for rural schools allows districts with high schools classified as 1A or 2A to use their highest head count in the last four years (instead of the last two) when calculating funding, which provides millions in additional funding to schools that are in areas with declining populations.

