Developing a spending plan can help reduce stress, maintain control of your financial position
The economic fallout from closed businesses and lost jobs linked to the new coronavirus hit with almost no warning, abruptly slashing the income of millions of Americans. The situation is heightening stress as individuals and families figure out how to pay rent, utility bills and more.
“An abrupt loss of income, whatever the reason, can be traumatic,” said Kansas State University associate professor Elizabeth Kiss. “When it happens, a common instinct is to panic. Although natural, avoid the temptation to tailspin as much as possible.”
It may feel like you’re not in control right now, but there are things you can control, said Kiss, a family resource specialist with K-State Research and Extension. She provided suggestions in Don’t Panic – Take Control https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3497.pdf one of a series of resources available free online under the title, When Your Income Drops.
In it, Kiss encourages people to:
Don’t panic, take control. Don’t blame yourself for the current situation. Instead use that energy to deal with your situation.
Control stress. Being proactive about developing a plan to manage your finances can reduce stress.
Take stock of family resources. Know what you own and what you owe. Find out about community or government resources available to help people in tough situations like yours.
Set priorities for spending. Now’s the time to talk with family members about how each uses money. Design a family spending plan.
Pay creditors. It may mean calling them to make arrangements that you both can live with.
Keep a roof overhead and meet insurance needs. Knowing that the basics like food and diapers, the mortgage or rent, the utilities and essential insurance are paid for can go a long way toward easing stress.
Sharpen your economic survival skills. Consider how you can substitute, conserve, cooperate or cut back on your spending.
When Your Income Drops fact sheets are available on the K-State Research and Extension website. https://www.k-state.edu/family-finances/
K-State plant expert outlines best way to control moles in home lawns
They may spend much of their time underground, but it’s the tell-tale signs that moles leave above the ground that irks many homeowners.
Known to be efficient foragers, moles make meandering paths of upheaved soil on home lawns as they hunt for earthworms and other sub-surface delicacies. The tunnels serve as a travel lane for a period of time, but once the food source goes dry, moles often abandon the tunnel – leaving an unsightly bulge on the surface.
Ward Upham, a horticulture specialist for K-State Research and Extension, says many home remedies have been tried, but few have proven reliable for controlling moles.
“The best control method is the use of traps,” Upham said.
To determine where to set traps, he suggests using a broomstick to poke holes in a number of runs. “Check a day later to see which runs have been repaired,” he said. “These are the active runs and should be used to place traps.”
Upham said once the trap is placed in the active run, replace the soil and secure the trap so that the recoil won’t lift the trap out of the ground. Then, push down two more holes on either side of the trap so the mole is caught when it tries to repair the holes.
“Move traps if no moles are caught within three days,” Upham said.
K-State’s extensionwildlife management program has more information online at https://www.wildlife.k-state.edu/species/moles/index.html for mole control, including videos and printed material.
