Many of us have daily, weekly, even monthly routines that we are used to. It is our normal, it's comfortable and we know what to expect.
The pandemic pushed all of us out of that comfort zone and while it was uncomfortable, I think we all learned there are multiple ways to get things done. Government is perhaps the worst offender when it comes to routine. Often, things are done the same way for years simply because, "that's the way we've always done it," which is a terrible reason to do anything.
There are a few things we are doing at the Department that are shifting the way things have always been done. First, we are halfway through implementation of Senate Bill 37, the Department's Producer Licensing Reform. A key component of that legislation is requiring all agents/agencies to have an email address on file with the Department. This might sound silly, but it will result in real savings and efficiencies.
After January 1, 2022, we'll be able to communicate via email instead of through the U.S. Postal Service. That change alone will save the Department an estimated $50,000 in postage a year. For some perspective, the Producer Licensing division currently makes up 60 percent of the Department's postage costs in a year.
Secondly, the Department recently announced a moratorium on securities fees. The Legislature agreed to stop sweeping monies from the securities fee fund and instead of letting that money pile up, we've decided to halt fees for one year, providing relief to those paying into the fund. In the meantime, we're going to spend the year evaluating just how much securities regulation costs, with a plan to adjust our fees appropriately. Change is hard, but it is also constant, which is why government reform is a MUST if we are going to efficiently use tax dollars and effectively serve Kansans. You can count on me to always ask questions (probably a few too many) and be thoughtful in my approach to changes in the Department.
It is an honor to serve you and your families. If there is something you think can work better or would help other Kansans have a better experience with the Department, please share it with me at kid.commissioner@ks.gov.
