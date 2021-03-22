Letter to Editor:
Is Covid-19 vaccine safe? This mRNA works different than a normal vaccine, it has NEVER been used on humans before. Do you want to be a guinea pig? It WILL change your DNA, and you will no longer be totally human. You might ask, what difference does that make?
Matthew 24:37 says, “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” Why did God destroy all of mankind, in the flood, except Noah and his family? Noah and his family were the only people who did not have their DNA changed. Why is that important for us today? The DNA of the whole earth was changed because the fallen demon angels took human wives, their offspring were no longer all human and God needed a pure human line to bring His Son to earth through.
Do you know in the animal trials, they were given the vaccine but every animal died, after they got the virus? Pfizer BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine is unapproved, may not prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The FDA has issued a statement on the possible adverse outcomes of taking the Covid-19 vaccines, it listed 22 possible adverse outcomes some are: Guillain-Barré syndrome, Convulsions/seizures, Autoimmune disease, infertility, miscarriages, death and a lot more.
The long term effect of this vaccine is NOT yet known, and once you receive it, it is irreversible. It will affect your brain. You will no longer have a God consciousness and not be able to reject the Mark of the Beast when it comes. Genetic modification could alter a person so they are no longer recognizable as "human" by God. It is a New World Order depopulation vaccine and the whole world is falling for it, because of the fear that the Media is pushing. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine works against the virus.
A direct quote from Bill Gates “DNA Covid-19 vaccine should give us EXTREME control over the Population, Worldwide.” It’s all about Control! I am not telling you to take it or not to take it, that is your choice. Listen to Dr. Sherry Tenpenny https://youtu.be/8iaKAWWGyWI - Hope this gives you something to think about.
Pastor Leo Strathman
Seneca
