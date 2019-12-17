One of my favorite movies, Christmas or otherwise, is “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The main point of the story is that George has some serious challenges and decides that it would have been better if he had never been born. In the course of the events George is shown what the lives of those he cares about would look like without him. In his life he had numerous events that saved lives, kept people out of trouble, provided people with homes and helped people in various ways. After a series of unfortunate events he was facing a seemingly insurmountable situation and wished he had never been born. George was given the chance to see what life would be like without him.
The circumstances of his life revealed the amazing difference he had made that impacted not only the lives of those he had helped but many others who were affected because he “wasn’t there to…” The truth is George really had a wonderful life, even with the serious trouble he was experiencing and (spoiler alert) in the end those friends and family he had done so much for came through for him.
Maybe you don’t think your life matters. Due to circumstances you are facing, you may be feeling like George Bailey and think that the world would be better off without you.
The Bible tells us that we are made in the image of God and that His love for us is unconditional. We can see in scripture that we are “fearfully and wonderfully made” and furthermore that God has a plan for our individual lives. If we will stop and think about it, some of our greatest blessings are like that of George Bailey, the positive impact we have been blessed to have on the lives of those around us. We really have been given a great gift and that is the life we live, when we live and where we live.
So, this Christmas season, I encourage you to look around and see what a wonderful life you have due to the blessings other are to you and the blessings you have provided others. It really is a wonderful life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.