If you cried last year because your garden’s onions didn’t quite match up to your expectations, take note: Now is the time to do something about that.

“This is the time of year that onions grow and develop rapidly,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “Regular watering and a light fertilization are helpful to maximize growth.”

