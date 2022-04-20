Even the most ambitious gardeners realize they can only plant a given amount of crops in the ground they have…right?
Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said there is a way to make more efficient use of space in the garden: growing some of your crops vertically, as in upward.
“Growing vertically not only helps conserve space but can also help prevent disease due to better air movement. Also, harvesting those crops can be easier,” Upham said. “If you have a small garden, growing vertically can allow more crops to be grown.”
Tomato cages are a good example of how crops can be grown vertically, and other crops can be trained to grow up a structure, according to Upham. They include pole beans, peas and such vining crops as cucumbers, melons, squash and gourds.
“Edible-pod and snow peas are better adapted to growing vertically than English (shelling) peas because they have longer vines,” Upham said.
He suggests avoiding ‘bush-type’ vining crops because they are bred to produce shorter vines. “Another thing to keep in mind is that large fruit from vining crops may need to be supported so they don’t damage the vine,” he said.
Upham said bamboo poles and cattle panels are a couple options as supporting structures. Bamboo poles are often used to form a teepee to support pole beans. Cattle panels, often 16 feet long, may need to be cut in half for a better fit, then tied together to form a “pup tent.”
“Crops can then be planted at the base of each panel,” Upham said. “Another way to support a cattle panel is to tie the panel to T-posts so that it will stand upright.”
