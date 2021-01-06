K-State Extension logo

Extension educational programing will be hosting mostly virtual programs this winter to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. One benefit of providing meetings online in a virtual format is that we can provide more programs on a wider range of topics at a cheaper price and reach more people. I will be advertising these programs on our Facebook Page ( K-State Research and Extension – Brown County), KNZA Radio, and in my weekly paper column. Please give these virtual educational opportunities a chance this winter!

Family and Consumer Science Program Series

Living Well Together

January 7, 2021 – 6:45pm Cooking Road Map

January 14, 2021 – 6:45pm Cut the Clutter & Get Organized

January 21, 2021 – 6:45pm Vaccinations: Checking the Facts Together

January 28, 2021 – 6:45pm Who’s Taking Care of You?

To find out more information or to register for any of the Living well Together programs go to http://bit.ly/LivingWellTogether-Jan

Mini-Risk and Profit Conference

Wednesdays, beginning January 13

ONLINE

Wednesday, January 13

Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Brian Coffey – Using Options to Hedge Livestock Sale or Purchase

Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Glynn Tonsor – Beef Market Outlook

Wednesday, January 20

Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Dan O’Brien/Guy Allen -Domestic Grain Markets and Outlook 2021

Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Macroeconomic and Interest Rate Outlook for 2021

Wednesday, January 27

Session 1 (12:00-1:30): Ag Policy and Farm Bill, Including ARC/PLC Election

Wednesday, February 3

Session 1 (10:30-11:15): Terry Griffin/LaVona Traywick – Ag Technology across Generations of Farm Operators and Farmland Value Interactive Dashboard

Session 2 (11:15-12:00): Gregg Ibendahl – Farm Profitability

NO SESSION on February 10 - Women Managing the Farm Conference

https://agmanager.info/events/women-managing-farm-conference

Wednesday, February 17

Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Allen Featherstone – Agricultural Finance

Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Guy Allen/Dan O’Brien – International Grain Markets and Outlook for 2021

Registration $20. Includes all live sessions, plus exclusive access to recordings and slides. All sessions are recorded and available later, as part of the registration. For more information about these programs go to http://agmanager.info/events/risk-and-profit-conference

Register online:

http://commerce.cashnet.com/KSUagecon

