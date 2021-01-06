Extension educational programing will be hosting mostly virtual programs this winter to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. One benefit of providing meetings online in a virtual format is that we can provide more programs on a wider range of topics at a cheaper price and reach more people. I will be advertising these programs on our Facebook Page ( K-State Research and Extension – Brown County), KNZA Radio, and in my weekly paper column. Please give these virtual educational opportunities a chance this winter!
Family and Consumer Science Program Series
Living Well Together
January 7, 2021 – 6:45pm Cooking Road Map
January 14, 2021 – 6:45pm Cut the Clutter & Get Organized
January 21, 2021 – 6:45pm Vaccinations: Checking the Facts Together
January 28, 2021 – 6:45pm Who’s Taking Care of You?
To find out more information or to register for any of the Living well Together programs go to http://bit.ly/LivingWellTogether-Jan
Mini-Risk and Profit Conference
Wednesdays, beginning January 13
ONLINE
Wednesday, January 13
Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Brian Coffey – Using Options to Hedge Livestock Sale or Purchase
Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Glynn Tonsor – Beef Market Outlook
Wednesday, January 20
Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Dan O’Brien/Guy Allen -Domestic Grain Markets and Outlook 2021
Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Macroeconomic and Interest Rate Outlook for 2021
Wednesday, January 27
Session 1 (12:00-1:30): Ag Policy and Farm Bill, Including ARC/PLC Election
Wednesday, February 3
Session 1 (10:30-11:15): Terry Griffin/LaVona Traywick – Ag Technology across Generations of Farm Operators and Farmland Value Interactive Dashboard
Session 2 (11:15-12:00): Gregg Ibendahl – Farm Profitability
NO SESSION on February 10 - Women Managing the Farm Conference
Wednesday, February 17
Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Allen Featherstone – Agricultural Finance
Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Guy Allen/Dan O’Brien – International Grain Markets and Outlook for 2021
Registration $20. Includes all live sessions, plus exclusive access to recordings and slides. All sessions are recorded and available later, as part of the registration. For more information about these programs go to http://agmanager.info/events/risk-and-profit-conference
Register online:
