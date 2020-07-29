Agricultural producers in Kansas and other states this year can participate in Kansas State University’s Risk & Profit Conference from wherever they are as the university takes the entire conference online. The conference is set for Aug. 10-14.
From producers to processors to consumers, the new coronavirus has affected every aspect of life, so this year’s conference will focus on the economics of agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Different sessions are scheduled for each day, including the popular livestock and grain market outlooks. Sessions run from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day except Thursday, when an expanded schedule runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. That day also features an open chat at lunchtime with extension specialists.
A complete schedule and registration is available at https://agmanager.info/events/risk-and-profit-conference. Questions can be directed to Rich Llewelyn at rvl@ksu.edu.
Still Time for Salad Garden
Plant salad crops such as lettuce, radishes, spinach, turnips, mustard and other greens from mid-August to early September for a fall harvest. Plant slightly deeper than you did in the spring. This will keep the seed slightly cooler though still warm and the soil should retain moisture longer. Water frequently (if needed) until seedlings start to emerge — which should be fast with our warmer soils. Watering heavy soils can sometimes cause a crust to form. This can be prevented by a light sprinkling of peat moss, vermiculite or compost directly over the row. Reduce watering frequency after plants emerge. Plants may need to be protected from hungry rabbits and insects.
