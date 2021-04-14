Let’s face it: Discipline when it comes to managing our money isn’t always easy. And saving? Another challenge.
To help boost money management skills, including ways to save, manage debt and handle credit, K-State Research and Extension is offering the Wallet Wisdom program, which are six free webinars in April and May.
The webinars will be presented Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. CDT via Zoom, beginning April 22. With just one registration, participants can access just one or all six webinars. Time is allowed for questions and answers. For privacy reasons, only the host will be able to see who is asking the questions. All sessions will be recorded for participants to view at their convenience any time.
Dates and topics include:
April 22 – A Financial Checkup – A regular check of financial health can identify problems, chart progress, and outline steps to achieve financial goals.
April 29 – Emotions and Money – Your relationship with money can be based on years of emotion. Learn more to better understand your financial habits.
May 6 – Spending Plans – A spending plan can track your income and expenses and support you as you manage your money and work towards your goals.
May 13 – Increasing Savings – We save for many reasons, including emergencies, insurance deductibles, retirement and more. Learn ways to increase your savings.
May 20 – Debt Management – Especially in our current economy, debt can get out of control. Join us to learn ways to manage and pay down your debt.
May 27 – All about Credit – From credit reports to credit scores, credit can affect many areas of your life. Learn to make credit work for you.
The webinars are presented by K-State Research and Extension educators who specialize in family resource management. More information and registration is available https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cD9prK0uabDkW4S.
K-State plant expert outlines best way to control moles in home lawns
They may spend much of their time underground, but it’s the tell-tale signs that moles leave above the ground that irks many homeowners.
Known to be efficient foragers, moles make meandering paths of upheaved soil on home lawns as they hunt for earthworms and other sub-surface delicacies. The tunnels serve as a travel lane for a period of time, but once the food source goes dry, moles often abandon the tunnel – leaving an unsightly bulge on the surface.
Ward Upham, a horticulture specialist for K-State Research and Extension, says many home remedies have been tried, but few have proven reliable for controlling moles.
“The best control method is the use of traps,” Upham said.
To determine where to set traps, he suggests using a broomstick to poke holes in a number of runs. “Check a day later to see which runs have been repaired,” he said. “These are the active runs and should be used to place traps.”
Upham said once the trap is placed in the active run, replace the soil and secure the trap so that the recoil won’t lift the trap out of the ground. Then, push down two more holes on either side of the trap so the mole is caught when it tries to repair the holes.
“Move traps if no moles are caught within three days,” Upham said.
K-State’s extension wildlife management program has more information online at https://www.wildlife.k-state.edu/species/moles/index.html for mole control, including videos and printed material.
