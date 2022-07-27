Placeholder Letters

As I drive past the purple and white signs across Kansas neighborhoods, I say, “Yes.” The signs say, “Value Them Both,” and in response, I say, “Yes.” As a woman and a mother, I say, “Yes.” As an African American and a voter, I say, “Yes.”

On Aug. 2, 2022, Kansans have opportunity to use their “yes” to keep long-held abortion regulations in place. The HCR 5003 (Value Them Both) amendment would add a new section to our constitution that will keep current abortion regulations in place.

