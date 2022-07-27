As I drive past the purple and white signs across Kansas neighborhoods, I say, “Yes.” The signs say, “Value Them Both,” and in response, I say, “Yes.” As a woman and a mother, I say, “Yes.” As an African American and a voter, I say, “Yes.”
On Aug. 2, 2022, Kansans have opportunity to use their “yes” to keep long-held abortion regulations in place. The HCR 5003 (Value Them Both) amendment would add a new section to our constitution that will keep current abortion regulations in place.
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court re-interpreted the Kansas Constitution, moving abortion regulations backwards. Backwards in what ways? I’d like to focus on just one of those ways-- live dismemberment abortion. In a 2021 case, the court allowed the reintroduction of the heinous practice of live dismemberment abortions up to 22 weeks. Say it and let it sink in– live dismemberment abortions. This barbaric medical procedure lives up to its name. The tools used include a vacuum and forceps. A living preborn person is dismembered limb by limb and part by part, until he or she is completely extracted and sucked out of the womb. Without the HCR 5003 amendment, what will keep the Kansas abortion industry from extending this practice up to the moment of birth, as several states have done?
Regardless of pro-life and pro-choice stances, we can all agree to protect pre-born persons against inhumane practices. On Aug. 2, please vote “yes” to HCR 5003 (Value Them Both).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.