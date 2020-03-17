TOPEKA—The Kansas Court of Appeals has canceled oral arguments in March and April.
The cancellations are in response to Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-PR-015 addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parties may request oral arguments be rescheduled, otherwise the cases will be deemed submitted on the briefs.
Until further notice, the Court of Appeals will not set any dockets with oral arguments. To waive oral arguments and have cases set on an earlier docket, parties should file motions in their appellate cases.
Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger said all cases will be considered by the court and opinions issued according to established procedure.
The Court of Appeals March 17-18 dockets were original scheduled at Washburn University in Topeka, the U.S. Courthouse in Wichita, and Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe.
The April 14 dockets were scheduled at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Sterling College in Sterling, and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.