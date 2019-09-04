Brown County youth will have 4-H projects on display at the Kansas State Fair in the 4-H building and the livestock barns. If you are considering attending the fair or want to learn more about the Kansas State Fair the following is a press release from the fair about everything it has to offer this year.
The Kansas State Fair begins its 10-day run Sept. 6 in Hutchinson, and from viewing the butter sculpture to filling up on all things deep-fried, there is no shortage of things to experience.
Moreover, the 2019 Fair mixes traditional with NEW activities and events for everyone to enjoy. The 2019 fair will bring a number of new activities to add to the current lineup of traditional events, so there will be something for everyone.
GETTING AROUND
Kansas State Fair App: Want to find the nearest cheese curds? Need a bathroom in a hurry? Searching for a product — maybe a new mop or a fancy grill — to help make your life easier? Or, perhaps, you just don’t want to miss any of the Kansas State Fair action. The answers — plus more — can be found in the Kansas State Fair’s new mobile app. The app, sponsored by Mattress Hub, is free to download for both iPhone and Android devices. It will help plan your day at the Fair. It will also send real-time notifications -- such as when the next calf at the birthing center is being born.
Trams: Trams will again circle the grounds during the 2019 Kansas State Fair thanks to a generous sponsorship from Westar Energy and Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. The new trams, rented from Trams R Us, are self-contained with company-provided drivers. These trams offer a safe way to navigate the Fairgrounds. Check out the new Fair map in the guide or on our app for tram stop locations.
EDUCATION
With more than 12,000 students visiting Kansas’ Largest Classroom each year, the Fair is expanding its education initiative — creating a learning hub in the middle of the Fairgrounds. Previously called Do-Art, the new Education Center features a variety of activities, including lessons on the importance of pollinators and the growing Kansas dairy industry. Kansas Cosmosphere’s Dr. Goddard’s Lab can be found here. Hours/Location: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the intersection of Bison Boulevard and Lake Talbott Avenue. Sponsored by Kansas Farm Bureau.
Pollinator Gardens: Teaching about pollinators is a big part of this year’s education curriculum. Several new pollinator garden plots have been planted across the Fairgrounds. These gardens are full of native Kansas wildflowers and grasses, attracting butterflies, bees and even bats. With habitat destruction causing declines in monarch butterflies and other pollinating species, the pollinator gardens are part of the Fair’s educational curriculum. Find each location on our new State Fair App. Sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever and Kansas Farm Bureau.
Sudsy’s Barn: After wandering through the Fair’s livestock areas, stop at Sudsy’s barnyard handwashing station that promotes healthy lifestyles and makes handwashing fun! Hours/Location: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the corner of 20th and Fort Riley Boulevard. Brought to the Fair by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation.
Equine Experience: This year, draft horses, which are normally shown pulling carts or wagons, will participate in barrel racing during the draft horse show Sept. 6 and 7. It’s a first for the Fair and one of many new events taking place over the 10 days. The Fair is adding a working equitation clinic, mounted archery and other competitions, as well as demonstrations. Children’s educational activities also will take place. Build-your-own stick horse and stick horse races take place during our Draft Horse Shows. Story time with Brandy Von Holten, author of “Adventures at the Von Holten Ranch.” Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Expo Center.
CELEBRATING KANSAS!
Explore Kansas Festival: This festival -- first weekend of the State Fair — will feature the treasures and attractions found in Kansas communities. More than 40 Kansas communities will be represented from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7-8 in Gottschalk Park. Other communities and Kansas products are in the Pride of Kansas Building to the west. The festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Talking Tombstone Train Tour – Friday, Sept. 6: Travel back to the early days of the Kansas State Fair on the Talking Tombstone Train Tour. This unique nighttime event is in partnership with Hutchinson’s Stage 9 and raises funds for the theater’s programming. Learn about four real people who were instrumental in building the Fair’s foundation while riding the KSF Railroad. Purchase tickets in advance at the Fair's Ticket Office or call (620) 669-3618 to purchase tickets.
Outdoor Kansas Day – Sunday, Sept. 15: Discover Kansas trails, wildlife, fishing and more during Kansas Outdoor Day Sept 15. Among the Highlights: Learn about archery through the state’s Archery in the Schools Program. Also, Pheasants Forever will have its Daisy BB Gun Range. Plus, Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will have displays all 10 days in two buildings. Among the attractions: a 3,200-gallon aquarium stocked with Kansas fish.
NEW COMPETITIONS
Pronto Pup Eating Contest: Here’s an excuse to eat all the Pronto Pups you physically can in 10 minutes. And we’re giving out awesome prizes! Our 2019 entries are full, but come watch the action. The contest takes place at noon, Sunday, Sept. 15 on the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage at Lake Talbott. Sponsored by D&J Pronto Pup.
Miniature Butter Sculptures: The butter sculpture in the Pride of Kansas Building is legendary. But this year, you can test your skill at butter sculpting. This first-ever contest takes place at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Pride of Kansas Building. The fair will provide a pound of butter and a few plastic utensils. Participants can bring an additional item such as wire, tubing or special carving tools.
Live Scarecrow Contest: The Fair still has a traditional scarecrow contest, but this new competition involves teams building a scarecrow - dressed and stuffed to perfection - in “real-time.” The on-site competition is at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Pride of Kansas Building.
Red, White and Brew: Brewers will be judged and critiqued by members of the Kansas craft beer industry and the Beer Judge Certification Program. The competition includes several beer styles: American Lager; American Pale Ale; American IPA; American Amber Ale; American Brown Ale; American Porter; American Stout; and American Wheat Beer. A best of show award will recognize the best overall beer in the state of Kansas. Find the winners in the Domestic Arts Building. Sponsored by Brew 56. 5 p.m. at Domestic Arts.
Governor’s Tea Cup: Besides the traditional Governor’s Cookie Jar category, the Fair is now adding a Governor’s Tea Cup. Professionals are eligible to enter a hand-painted china teacup in this contest. The winner will present the cup to Gov. Laura Kelly during the Governor’s Award Ceremony. The teacup will be on display in the Oz Gallery Arts Building.
Barn Quilt Competition: The Barn Quilt competition is bigger. Past years, the Fair has had a category for 2-foot-by-2-foot quilts. This year’s competition consists of larger sizes — 4-foot-by-4-foot and 8-foot-by-8-foot quilts that will be displayed around the fairgrounds. A map will allow fairgoers to view and judge each quilt. The overall winner will receive a $150 prize and his or her quilt will become the property of the Kansas State Fair to display, adding to the Fair’s permanent Barn Quilt Trail. Sponsored by Mennonite Friendship Communities.
MILESTONES
Birthing Center: Celebrating 25 years, the birthing center is one of the Fair’s top attractions. This one-of-a-kind agricultural education exhibit is the birthplace of calves, lambs, goats, chicks and piglets. Learn about the birthing process from Kansas State University veterinary students — plus gain insight about animal agriculture, food production, veterinary medicine and responsible pet ownership. Hours/Location: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 20th Avenue and Fort Scott Boulevard.
20th Grand Drive: The State Fair has always been the drive of the state’s finest livestock since the first official Fair in 1913. And, since its first show in 2000, the Grand Drive has expanded on the opportunity to show the best. The annual show, which is going into its 20th year, has attracted thousands of purple-ribbon hopeful youth from all corners of Kansas — some who have even raised their animals since birth — for their biggest state competition yet. The event takes place the first weekend of the Fair.
For more information on all our Kansas State Fair events, visit www.KansasStateFair.com.
