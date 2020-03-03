For the first time since 1992, the Kansas Democratic Party will not be holding a caucus to determine how the state’s delegates are apportioned to presidential candidates at the Democratic National Convention. Kansas Democrats should trust that their votes in our state’s Democratic primary will be accurately counted and reflected.
On March 9, the Kansas Democratic Party will send an informational mailer to all registered Kansas Democrats. The mailer will explain how registered Kansas Democrats can vote, either in-person or by mail-in ballot. Kansans who register to vote with the Democratic Party after March 9 can request mail-in ballots through April 17.
We will send mail-in ballots to registered Kansas Democrats through April 17 at 5:00 p.m. Registered Democrats can also complete a mail-in ballot through the end of the day on April 23 by voting at the KDP’s Topeka headquarters. The postmark deadline for completed mail-in ballots is April 24.
In-person voting in each of Kansas’ state Senate districts will occur from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 2. Volunteers at each of our May 2 voting centers will help Kansans eligible to vote participate via same-day voter registration. Completed in-person votes will be relayed to the KDP for tabulation after voting concludes at 4:00 p.m.
We will release results from both mail-in and in-person voting as soon as they are available.
Kansas Democrats will vote using ranked-choice voting, ranking their top five candidates for president with No. 1 representing their most preferred candidate. Candidates with at least 15 percent of all mail-in and in-person votes will receive delegates. The candidate below the 15 percent threshold who receives the fewest number of first-choice votes will have each of their voters’ votes go to their No. 2 preference. This process continues until all remaining candidates have at least 15 percent of the vote.
This is an exciting time for Kansas Democrats. At a time of great uncertainty, we are striving to provide dependable, trusted leadership that will produce the most successful Kansas Democratic presidential primary in state party history. More information, including an explanatory video and step-by-step timeline of the process, is available at KansasDems.org/2020Primary.
