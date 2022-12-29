Holiday

Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

When outdoor temperatures are cooler, green arrangements, like this winter container garden, last much longer than indoor displays.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Wreaths, door swags, garlands, and containers filled with evergreens have long been part of winter celebrations and displays. Keep them fresh and looking their best throughout the holidays with minimal effort.

Fresh greenery with pliable branches and firmly attached needles will last the longest. Check for good color and an aroma you prefer. Consider buying extra greenery and storing it in the garage or another cool location. Use these to replace any indoor greenery that is starting to brown.

