For the first 10 years of my life, my family lived out in the country of a rural community. Out on the farm, I learned a lot of things. I learned how to raise sheep, push a lawnmower and of course, I learned how to ride a bike.
Being out in the country, I learned how to ride bike on gravel roads. That being said, during my trials of learning the bike riding process, I had my fair share of cuts and bruises.
I remember the day that I conquered the feat so vividly. I knew I was close, but my consistency just wasn’t there yet. Then my dad told me something that sealed the deal. He said, “Ryan, just keep your head up and look up more. When you do that, you will be able to go farther.”
Even though I didn’t completely agree with my dad’s idea, I listened anyway. The next thing you know, there I am riding my bike freely. No problem...
As I now sit back and reflect on that time now, I realize that my dad’s advice works for more than just learning how to ride a bike.
Colossians 3:1-2 says,
If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God. Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth.
As we seek God through this coronavirus, let’s remember to keep our eyes above because when we focus on the problems in front of us we can get discouraged and may have a tendency to fall. But, like my dad said, when we keep our eyes up we will be able to go farther.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.