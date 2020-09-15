To the Editor,
I would like to ask each reader, are you informed about the contents of your party's platform?
I'm sure the Democratic platform was once a conservative and moral article. Now it supports baby killing - murder in God's sight!
Mr. Kent was "spot on" in his assessment. Please be informed an humble in your political and moral decisions.
Prayerfully,
Emma Pyle
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.