Placeholder Letters

To the Editor,

I would like to ask each reader, are you informed about the contents of your party's platform?

I'm sure the Democratic platform was once a conservative and moral article. Now it supports baby killing - murder in God's sight!

Mr. Kent was "spot on" in his assessment. Please be informed an humble in your political and moral decisions.

Prayerfully,

Emma Pyle

Hiawatha

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.