Word that the Conservation Awards Program will again be held in Brown County was received today by Matthew Young, Brown County Agriculture and 4-H Agent.
“This program is being sponsored by the agricultural committee of the Kansas Bankers Association,” Young said.
It represents an effort to recognize and reward farmers who practice good stewardship of the environment.
The purpose of this program is to stimulate a greater interest in the conservation of the agricultural resources of Kansas, by giving recognition to those farmers and landowners who have made outstanding progress in the establishment of soil and water conservation on their farms.
Points to be considered in selecting soil conservation award winners include (1) use of land according to its capabilities; (2) completeness of conservation plan; (3) balance of farm enterprise; (4) quality of conservation work completed and maintenance of practices; and (5) special practices unique to the farming operation.
Nominations can be made for any person in the county and a written justification should be included. Send nominations to K-State Research and Extension, Brown County, 601 Oregon St., Hiawatha, KS, 66434 or the NRCS Office at 1310 Oregon Street Hiawatha, Kansas 66434. Deadline for submission is October 18.
