Crabgrass is a forever foe for home lawns, mainly because control measures can be so tricky.

The best chemical controls for crabgrass are pre-emergence herbicides. This means that the herbicide must be applied to your lawn before the crabgrass seeds begin to germinate. And when exactly is that? Generally, the best time to apply those herbicides is in the spring, so that they have time to catch all the crabgrass plants before they start growing. Pre-emergence herbicides are completely ineffective on mature crabgrass. But in late summer, there’s another point to consider: What are your plans for September? September is the optimal time for overseeding your lawn to thicken up the turf and cover bare spots (as well as a complete reseeding, if that’s the choice).

