The pace picked up in the Kansas House this week as we debated several important issues including the Kansas response to the Covid pandemic and the Value them Both amendment.
KEMA: Kansas Emergency Management Act, (SB 14)
I supported the passage of SB 14, which was the bill extending the Kansas response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year the legislature passed a bill, HB 2016, to provide checks and balances for our emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It implemented local control, letting elected officials make the final decisions on emergency measures instead of unelected bureaucrats. It gave new flexibility for our doctors and nurses to provide healthcare services remotely using the latest technology, reduced regulations to help businesses recover, created liability protections to protect businesses from frivolous COVID-related lawsuits, made necessary changes so Kansans could have access to federal unemployment benefits, and helped protect Kansans in nursing homes.
Many of the provisions in last year’s bill sunset on Jan. 26, 2021, just 15 days after the start of this year’s session. If we do not take action to extend the bill, Kansas will go back to prior law with the governor making decisions about which businesses are essential, which ones can be open, and mandating a host of things including masks with no ability for local officials to make decisions for their communities.
I look forward to the day when we no longer have to deal with COVID-19. But, until that day, I believe we need to continue with checks and balances to ensure no one person has the power to shut down our state, close our businesses and schools, or create one-size-fits-all solutions that may not be right for all of Kansas.
While there are more changes we need to make to our emergency laws including increased liability protections for our businesses and nursing homes, and fixing the Governor’s broken unemployment system. We must extend the protections we fought for last year until these permanent changes are ready to be made later this session. I remain committed to local control, protecting our business owners and making sure the people I represent can access needed healthcare and receive their needed unemployment benefits during this pandemic. That’s why I support extending HB 2016 until March 26, 2021.
Value Them Both (HCR 5003): I talked about this in last week’s news article. While I supported this legislation, I am not convinced it is what we should have been debating. The “Value Them Both” label is misleading in that it still allows about 20 babies a day to be killed in Kansas. That is nearly 7,000 human beings being systematically murdered in our state in 2019.
Many of my committees are making use of technology so we can meet safely and still get important work done. While there are still hiccups from time to time I encourage you to follow this session on the Legislature’s website at www.kslegislature.org and by clicking on the audio/video tab in the upper right corner.
I can be reached at randygarber@house.ks.gov or (785) 285-1238. Until next time, may the blessings of God be yours.
Log In
