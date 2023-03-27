HB 2313- Creating the born-alive infants protection act to provide legal protections for infants who are born alive regardless of the intent of the delivery.
In the event an abortion or attempted abortion results in a child being born alive, the healthcare providers present will do all they can to save the baby’s, life just as they would any other child born alive at the same gestational age; and ensure that the child who is born alive is immediately transported and admitted to a hospital.
On August 5, 2002, President George W. Bush signed into law the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, which established that every infant who survives an abortion procedure is considered a person under federal law.
There are many instances where infants are born alive during an abortion and the most common is during late term abortions. Roughly 1% of all abortions are performed at or after 21 weeks of gestation. This is about 10,000 late term abortions a year.
In more than 20 states there are "health exceptions" with no limit, essentially allowing abortions until birth. The US is one of 7 countries, including North Korea and China, in the world to allow abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
69% of late term abortion providers do not induce "fetal demise" before beginning an abortion procedure. In 1981, an expert from the CDC reported that an estimated 400 to 500 babies were born alive after failed abortion every year. A 2018 study in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology reported that out of 241 late-term abortions that were studied, more than half were born alive. Out of 8 states that have publicly reported or responded to inquiries regarding failed abortions, there were 35 infants that were born alive in 2020 and 2021. In Florida, there were 8 babies reported as born alive in 2022. Only 18 states, hopefully 19 soon with Kansas, have protection for infants born alive who survived abortions. I supported this commonsense legislation. It passed the house chamber 88 to 34.
ESG
HB 2436- create the Kansas Public Investments and Contracts Protection Act and would amend law governing the Kansas Public Employees Retirement Fund (Trust Fund) and investment standards to prohibit state agencies and other political subdivisions and instrumentalities from giving preferential treatment to or discriminating against companies based on environmental, social, or governance (ESG) criteria in the procuring or letting contracts; require fiduciaries of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS or System) to act solely in the interest of participants and beneficiaries of the System; and indemnify KPERS with respect to actions taken in compliance with this act.
What is ESG?
ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investors seek to ensure the companies they fund are responsible stewards of the environment, good corporate citizens, and are led by accountable managers. ESG criteria is very subjective and is set by analysts who identify the relevant issues facing specific sectors, industries, and companies. One of the largest ESG investors out of Boston, Trillium, uses factors to preclude investments in the following:
Companies that operate in higher-risk areas or have exposure to coal or hard rock mining, nuclear or coal power, private prisons, agricultural biotechnology, tobacco, tar sands, or weapons and firearms. Companies involved in major or recent controversies over human rights, animal welfare, environmental concerns, governance issues, or product safety. Not only does this make it a highly politicized issue, but it also affects returns and investor interest.
In a recent study, 74% of respondents said that valuation/price was “very or extremely important to them.” This indicates that the average ESG-friendly investment trades at a premium, making it a relatively more expensive investment style.
ESG or sustainable investing assets now account for $17.1 trillion—or 1 in 3 dollars—of the total US assets under professional management. This represents a 42 percent increase over 2018.
Why does the state need to get involved?
There have been multiple instances in which State pension funds have been invested with firms that utilize ESG criteria. There are now more than 19 state AG's who have released letters, advocated for legislation, or urged that state funds not be politicized. Kansas has now passed HB 2436 to prevent this and ensure that citizen funds are not being used for politically motivated purposes.
My office is 459-W and my office phone is (785) 296-7665. Please feel free to reach out with any concerns regarding proposed legislation, problems with state agencies, or other areas of concern. You can also contact me at randy.garber@house.ks.gov or randygarber@ymail.com . My cell is 785-285-1238. Until next time, may the blessings of God be yours.
