Randy Garber

Rep. Randy Garber

HB 2313- Creating the born-alive infants protection act to provide legal protections for infants who are born alive regardless of the intent of the delivery.

In the event an abortion or attempted abortion results in a child being born alive, the healthcare providers present will do all they can to save the baby’s, life just as they would any other child born alive at the same gestational age; and ensure that the child who is born alive is immediately transported and admitted to a hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.