Letter to the Editor:
Dear rich professional athletes,
I applaud you for your concern about injustice in our country. It shows that you care about the unnecessary suffering of individuals and their families. May I add my voice on how you can lessen the occasions of injustice?
Pool your money to help hospitals and clinics whose focus is to help drug addicts get off their addictions and become productive members of society.
Pool your money to help job training centers and create businesses that provide jobs.
Pool your money to educate people on how to stop domestic abuse, child abuse, and sex trafficking.
Do what you can to help those suffering from injustice, not causing it.
Don’t take a knee to honor those who were using drugs. It sends the message that using drugs is okay.
Don’t forfeit a game to honor a person who is a domestic abuser. It sends the message to the victims that it’s okay to suffer and to keep suffering. Also, you hurt those hard working people at the game, trying to earn money so that they can support their families.
Instead, support the security personnel and police who protect you and your families.
Do your part to lift people up, out of their violent behavior, to make good disciplined decisions to better themselves and in return help others to do the same.
Do your part to help the police with their job, to make is less stressful, not make it more difficult. Remember, these same policemen you vilify are the same ones who would protect you, your family, your friends, and your neighborhood. Commend them instead for their unselfishness and sacrifice.
Don’t exacerbate the injustice, but do your part to calm the situation.
You, by virtue of being a professional athlete, and in the public eye, can do so much good. Use your position to support those who suffer, and help those who cause the suffering to change their ways.
Stand up for those dedicated to help people. Don’t kneel to those who cause suffering and harm. Don’t kneel for those who use drugs, abuse other people or have warrants for their arrest. If you kneel, you become their slave. When you stand, you give us hope and freedom.
Thanks for listening. I pray that as you enjoy playing your sport you help us to enjoy our lives.
Sincerely,
Fr. Daniel L. Gardner
