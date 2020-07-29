We are all going through difficult times. You need to kick depression out and positive thoughts in I suggest MUSIC!
You know those days when you're feeling down and out?
Yes, we all have them and it's a feeling you just can't shake.
But there's one thing that can help make you feel better — music!
When I say music, I mean listening to Christian songs, Songs of love , songs that re-store a memory, songs that make you smile and give you faith.
As you may already know, lyrics to songs can really touch your heart. It's the same feeling when we're broken hearted and we listen to a break-up song
But in this case, instead of feeling down, we hear God's word and it strengthen our hearts.
It helps us realize that whatever we're going through, God is with us... all the time!
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love." Corinthians 13:4-8
