To the Editor,
As we come upon the primary on Aug. 2, 2022, I am encouraging you to vote Becky Shamburg, because that is whom I will be voting for.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
You have read your 5 stories for this month. Take a minute to subscribe and unlock unlimited access to News-Press NOW. It's a fast and easy way to support local journalism.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Hiawatha World Online. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Hiawatha World Online. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Hiawatha World Online. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from Hiawatha World Online. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To the Editor,
As we come upon the primary on Aug. 2, 2022, I am encouraging you to vote Becky Shamburg, because that is whom I will be voting for.
Becky has proven time and again that she will be a leader for the employees and the citizens of Hiawatha. Becky has been a City Commissioner for 6 years. She knows what it takes, and she will more than likely be at the meetings physically, and not from zoom or just not show up. This City needs a Mayor that will be available when someone would like to talk to them. Supporting and backing your employees when the need comes, Becky can do that and HAS done that from the beginning.
The employees and citizens of Hiawatha does NOT need a Mayor that will drag someone through the mud, throw them to the wolves or say “I have their number” as in getting rid of them. That is not the type of support this City needs. Our City needs someone that is involved with the community and knows what is going on and will jump in and help when it is needed.
Becky is that person! She is involved in our school district coaching kids and helping make a difference. What have the other mayor candidates done? Nothing that I have seen. I encourage you to take a long hard look at your mayor candidates, because I know I have. The candidate that I find most suitable for our Mayor is Becky Shamburg. Please choose wisely.
Macheala Siebenmorgen
Hiawatha
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.