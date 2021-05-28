I don’t often take up valuable space in the newspaper to have my say. But here it is.
I was recently called out in a local newspaper for banning someone from printing a letter to the editor. That simply is not true.
This letter writer knows our guidelines that I have reiterated numerous times to him. He chooses not to follow those guidelines and so therefore I have refused a few of his letters. Initially I offered opportunities for him to revise his letters — he didn’t want to do that, telling me it was “all or nothing.” After the last time I refused a letter — knowing he would not revise — he has decided to declare to the world that he is banned.
Freedom of speech and sharing letters to a local paper are not exactly the same. A person can stand on a street corner and wave signs all day long about his disgruntled view of the world. Even after a time a police officer may come along and ask him to move along. Some people think they can walk around all day long and say whatever they want with the thought that there are no consequences.
Most of the time there are — eventually.
I want people to utilize our Opinion page and Letter to Editor column for purposes of sharing their concerns — or even letters of appreciation — and I have worked with many letter writers numerous times to revise their letter to fit our guidelines.
You will notice on this page that we publish these guidelines weekly and I recently revised them to be a little more obvious about things I won’t allow. Things I feel NO paper should allow, but then comes along that little “Freedom of Speech” amendment that some people like to take elaborate liberties with.
Enjoy your Freedom of Speech, but don’t use our paper to take pot shots at people of other ethnic groups or sexual orientation, to incite violence or just to spread hate in general.
Otherwise, I am happy to review your letter for publication.
Joey May
Managing Editor
