Recently, a letter to the editor was published containing misinformation and mistaken assumptions about offers made by USD #113 to transfer land near the closed Wetmore Academic Center (WAC). We want to provide accurate information to help explain the basis of the offers made to these other school districts.
First, students from other school districts on all sides of USD #113 attend USD #113; similarly, students in USD #113 territory have attended schools in other school districts. This has gone on for many years without any adjustments or payments between districts.
Next, USD #113 is ready, willing, and able to educate every student who formerly attended the WAC. We can provide transportation, we have adequate classroom space, and we have excellent teachers to educate our students. Our first choice is to educate every student in USD #113 territory. Our mission is to provide an excellent education to all students in our territory, regardless of geographical location. We do not select any one particular area to emphasize excellence, as some may have suggested.
However, we know many of the students who formerly attended WAC and who live in USD #113 territory may choose to attend other schools, including Jackson Heights. As best we can determine, there may be as many as 86 former WAC students who choose to attend Jackson Heights. We do know students who formerly attended WAC are likely to attend schools in up to eight different school districts. The number floated of 100+ former WAC students attending Jackson Heights is simply unrealistic.
Accordingly, in fairness to the Jackson Heights and Vermillion school districts and to honor the requests of those parents to have representation in that school district, we have made a generous offer to transfer territory to these two school districts. Our research shows most of the students in the territory we offered will likely attend Jackson Heights, although we know some families will still choose to attend USD #113. Likewise, there will be a few families in USD #113 territory after the transfer, if approved, who will choose to attend Jackson Heights. There are not many students in either category.
The question of why USD #113 would offer aid for transportation to Jackson Heights and Vermillion districts, but not more funding has been raised. If the transfer of territory is approved, it will not be effective until the 2024-25 school year. In order to assist these other districts with the costs of transporting those students, we believe it is generous, yet fair, to have made this offer. We are under no obligation to offer any amount. As pointed out before, our obligation is to provide excellent education to all students in USD #113 without selecting any one geographical area for special treatment, as the author suggests we should for former students of Wetmore attendance centers.
These issues are much more complicated and complex than can be reduced to a few soundbites in a letter. The decisions we have made were difficult and undergirded with extensive research, discussion, many public hearings, and consideration of all sides of the issues. We cannot emphasize enough our obligation to educate all students well, not one particular group. We remain committed to educate with excellence all students in USD #113.
