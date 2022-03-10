Dear Hiawatha Friends,
It has been a pleasure to serve you and the Hiawatha community for the past two years as the Director at the Morrill Public Library. I am so proud of the vibrant, wonderful space and resources we provide for you and your family. I believe the Hiawatha library is an essential part of our community.
As we move into budget season, I am asking the city commission on Monday, March 14 to move our employee benefits to a designated fund within the city’s budget, just like the city has for its departments. While Morrill Public Library is not technically a city department, the city does collect taxes on our behalf, which makes us a city entity. While many other Kansas libraries receive 73-93% of their revenue from their city, Hiawatha’s library receives 53% of our budget from the city. We would like to make an
accounting change and add $3,600 to the benefits budget for health insurance for full time employees (again, like Hiawatha provides its city employees).
I hope you will support our community’s library as we make this request. It is a small amount of funding that will help us be on par with city employees.
*Would you do me a favor? Could you send an email or make a phone call to the city commissioners in support of the library? *I think they need to know how important the library is to Hiawatha. We work so hard to make this a wonderful space for learning. Our preschool Discovery class that teaches kindergarten readiness skills is a great example. Can you imagine Hiawatha without this program?
You will find city email addresses and the phone number for City Hall below. We are asking you to let the commissioners know that the Morrill Public Library is essential and important to our community.
- City Hall: (785) 742-7417 and office@cityofhiawatha.org
- Mayor Bill Collins: mayor@cityofhiawatha.org
- Brian Shefferd: utilitiescomm@cityofhiawatha.org
- Becky Shamburg: streetscomm@cityofhiawatha.org
- Evans Woehlecke: policecomm@cityofhiawatha.org
- David Middendorf: financecomm@cityofhiawatha.org
- City Clerk: cityclerk@cityofhiawatha.org
- Mike Nichols: cityadministrator@cityofhiawatha.org
Thank you in advance. I appreciate your support of these treasured community resources. Feel free to share this with other people who love the library, too.
