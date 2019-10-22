To the Editor:
As the CEO of a rural Kansas Critical Access Hospital, I would like to express the importance of the tax appropriation support received from our local county government in the operations of our community hospital in Hodgeman County. I strongly recommend approval of the proposed sales tax to allow your local hospital to continue to operate.
A recent feature from NBC News showed that in 92 rural communities with hospital closures mortality rates increased by almost 6 percent. Additionally, in most of those communities the hospital was the largest or one of the largest employers. If our hospital should ever close, many residents live far enough away that they could not be transported to the nearest ER within an hour, and the economic impact would be devastating.
Without support from our county, our hospital would struggle to cover costs generated by daily operations, and making necessary capital improvements would be impossible. Federal Budget Sequestration was recently extended to FY 2029 and continues to not cover the full cost of healthcare delivered to Medicare patients. Reimbursement from insurance companies often doesn’t cover the expense of providing care. Regulatory requirements and other costs continue to mount as well. Our tax appropriation, while modest, helps cover the gap between an operating deficit and a neutral bottom line, and provides a level of stability that is reassuring to our community and hospital staff.
If your community passes the sales tax, people may or may not notice the difference as they go about their daily lives, but they will definitely feel the impact if your hospital closes. I hope you will support your hospital at the ballot box.
Phil Ginder
CEO/Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.