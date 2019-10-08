To the Editor,
As the Hiawatha Community Hospital once again pursues a county-wide ½ cent sales tax, I can’t help but brace for impact. My hesitation doesn’t stem from a lack of trust that the hospital is doing the right thing. I believe HCH needs financial support to meet its capital equipment needs and tax support is the method that makes the most sense in the long run.
I brace for the impact of words that pass judgement about decisions made, and the people that made them, because the gift of hindsight can be both a beautiful and dangerous thing. The “what if’s” and “if only’s” after all the speculating are still just that – “what if’s” and “if only’s.” They change nothing.
I brace for the impact of misinformed information that leaks out from the most unsuspecting places and lands on social media posts rapidly followed by comments spewing hate. The explanations to the questions are rational and reasonable, but it feels like no one wants to hear the rest of the story, because it’s not juicy or dramatic enough.
I brace for the impact on my fellow co-workers who continue to do more with less, making the best of what they have to work with to provide the highest quality care possible to our patients. And let me tell you, they are THE BEST at what they do. They are strong, steadfast, loyal, and resourceful. They are some of the most resilient people I have had the pleasure to work with, and I am proud to stand with them as employees of HCH.
I would never suggest that anyone blindly trust. Please do your research and ask tough questions. Please follow the hospital on Facebook, review all the information provided on the hospital website, and read the local papers to stay informed. Please submit questions to ask@hch-ks.org or give the hospital a call and ask to speak with CEO, John Broberg.
But, Brown County, as we move forward from here, I’d like to challenge you.
I challenge you to respectfully ask the tough questions, not make accusations.
I challenge you to listen to understand, not to listen to respond.
I challenge you to seek clarification about subjects you find concerning BEFORE you post it on social media or spread it as the whole truth.
I challenge you to look at the big picture. If we spend so much energy obsessing over singular details, we risk losing something crucial to our county’s ability to thrive.
Most of all, I challenge you to be kind. Regardless of where you stand on this topic, there is never a good reason to be anything but kind. There are real people, with real feelings, real families, and real livelihoods on both sides of this fence. Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give.
As for me, I will be voting YES on Nov. 5 to help Hiawatha Community Hospital thrive, not just survive.
Alison Kerl
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.