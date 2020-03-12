The feelings may still be raw for fans and players alike of Hiawatha High School’s basketball squads, as both the boys and girls teams had their seasons cut short in riveting Sub-State games that felt like an abrupt punctuation to positive seasons for both squads.
With the season now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look back at two exciting seasons and what’s on the horizon for the Hawks.
You could make an argument that the beginning of this season for the boys came at the conclusion of last season’s Sub-State semifinal. After and up and down season, the Red Hawks knocked off the highly-seeded Marysville team that was hosting the tournament to set up a matchup with Maur Hill in the semi. Hiawatha harassed the Ravens and pushed them to the absolute brink but fell a few free throws short in overtime. That late-season push fueled on offseason that centered on preparing a five-senior starting rotation for one final shot at punching their State ticket.
This season was another rollercoaster ride for the Red Hawks that was the definition of streaky throughout league play. After a hopping start in non-league action, the Hawks opened their Big 7 schedule and ended the December portion of their season with a three game skid. Coming back from winter break, Hiawatha ran off six wins in a row to get the season back on track, but saw another tough stretch, falling in five straight. The Hawks then ran off wins in four of their next five games, leading up the heartbreaker against Marysville to end the season. The Hawks finished at 12-10—the boys’ first winning season in years—and came within a couple late turnovers
The Red Hawks relied heavily on their five seniors, in Tyler Brockhoff, Sage Meyer, Andrew Lierz, Michael Moreno and Parker Winters, with that group probably playing over eighty percent of the team’s minutes this year. Next year will bring an entire new top-five, but most will be familiar faces from the reserve spots this season and the junior varsity squad that came just one win shy of a perfect season. Austin Coffelt was the most impactful bench player this year, and was joined in getting regular minutes by Trent Kolb, who played his best game of the season in Sub-State, Mitch Bryan, Joel Bryan, Alex Rockey and Carson Gilbert. That group has had regular success in the lower levels of high school ball, and played well in some important minutes at the varsity level, but they will be faced with the best competition every night out going forward and will likely need to find ways to beat more athletic teams. If they continue to produce at the offensive end as they did in JV games this season, it could be a fun team to watch in 2020-21.
From the outside looking, an 8-13 record does not seem like much of a positive for the Lady Red Hawks, but down the line I think the 2019-20 season will be looked back on as real building block for this program. With just one senior—Jaye Hrencher—on the squad, the stat sheet was lined each night with freshmen and sophomores, and the team’s top three scorers on the season each have two seasons left. The girls did not put together any long stretches of success, but the team improved each time out and at times looked like they had moved to another level after the break. The girls took 3rd place at the HIT and picked up some big home wins in Big 7 play, but most importantly, with Clara Lindstrom getting back into a groove after a volleyball injury and Bailey Pierce finding her three-point stroke, the Hawks started to find some offensive rhythm in the second half of the season. Taking on a Bishop Ward team on a 12-game winning streak on the road in the first round of Sub-State, the Hiawatha girls took a lead into halftime and nearly pulled the upset before it all came crashing down in the game’s final seconds.
Hrencher’s spot in the starting lineup will be open next season, and the team will miss her toughness and effort, but as a young team, Coach Brady Jasper knows good days are ahead for the Lady Red Hawks.
“Our team has a lot to look forward to,” said Jasper, “We are still a very young team…so we expect to have a couple really good teams in the upcoming seasons.”
