When we look back upon Christmas 2020, we will most certainly remember it as a Christmas like no other, much like the rest of 2020. We will also see very clearly the hand of God, having led us through many dark valleys, into the Light of Christ. We will better understand the why and the how, and we will see the good that eventually came from much suffering.
But looking back upon a Christmas, and upon a year that hasn’t yet ended remains in our future, when our current struggles become our past. As we move forward day by day though, with blind trust and faith that God is near, it can seem impossible to make any sort of sense out of our world. We may feel a little like the Israelites, wandering in the desert between their past in Egypt, and their future in an unknown “promised land.”
In Exodus 33:18, Moses makes a bold request of the Lord. He says, “let me see your glory.”
To which the Lord replies, “you cannot see my face, for no one may see me and live.” Then the Lord said, “There is a place near me where you may stand on a rock. When my glory passes by, I will put you in a cleft in the rock and cover you with my hand until I have passed by. Then I will remove my hand and you will see my back; but my face must not be seen.”
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks explains this passage by saying, “we live our lives looking forward, but we understand our lives only when we look back.”
What he means is, when we are living our lives one day at a time, one moment at a time, the things we experience may not seem to have any meaning or coherence. We may feel that we are stumbling through life all alone, without help or guidance, especially when we experience pain, sorrow, loss, illness, and hardships. It is in looking back that we finally recognize how God was leading us through the dark valleys, and guiding our footsteps all along. Truly, he had never left our side, even in the moments we felt most alone and lost!
Even in the midst of suffering, we can trust that God truly “hideth my soul in the cleft of the Rock!”
As God told Moses, we cannot look upon the face of God and live – meaning, while we are living our earthly lives, day by day, we can only move forward in faith, one step at a time. We can only see God’s work in our lives when the present moment becomes our past, and we can see “God’s back” – or more precisely, we see God’s fingerprints, and we recognize God’s faithful, unfailing presence in our lives “as we look back.
May we all trust God more and more, as we look forward to looking back on 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.