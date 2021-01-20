What a weird, wild game that was. The Chiefs looked pretty good in the first half of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, but had to hold on for dear life in second half, as Patrick Mahomes was forced from the game with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. The Chiefs pulled through thanks to some key defensive stops and two big plays from backup quarterback Chad Henne, on their way to a 22-17 win.
Of course, the Chiefs never do anything quite like those around them, so the story this week is Mahomes, and whether he will clear concussion protocol (for an injury that the eye test and the team both fail to identify clearly as a concussion) in time to play in this Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. How the Chiefs will compete if Mahomes is on the bench is a bit of a mystery.
The shock factor of suddenly having to win without the league’s best player would be pretty substantial, but Henne did make some big plays to go with one terrible interception. Given a week of preparation I feel like Andy Reid would have plenty of schemes ready to fire up that put Henne in the right position to make plays. In fact (and not that I want to see this), but you could argue that the game plan would likely be far more aggressive and ingenuitive if Mahomes isn’t behind center, as Reid would lay it all on the line to drag the team to the Super Bowl, where Mahomes would take over again.
What we’ve heard so far this week hits on both ends of the spectrum. Some say it’s not wise for Mahomes to even consider playing this week, while Reid admitted that before concussion protocol rules, the quarterback likely would have returned. There seems to be a growing sense, given that he did not hit his head and that the team will not confirm the diagnosis, that Mahomes was choked out by an odd tackle rather than concussed. All signs right now point to a quick trip back to the lineup, but anything can happen and just one headache can start the whole process over, so we’ll just have to wait and see if our All-World leader will be taking the snaps against Buffalo.
As for the rest of the team, the defense had a strong game, special teams was the adventure we’ve come to expect, and those players that were healthy enough to participate in the offense were effective the majority of the day. Chris Jones and Tyran Matthieu had solid games, with Jones really picking up his activity after Mahomes headed to the locker room. Frank Clark, on the other hand, was credited with 2 quarterback pressures on the day, and on one of those plays he wasn’t blocked. Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal, which could have been massive if Henne had not converted a 3rd and 14 into a first down over two plays.
On the offensive side, Darrell Williams really showed out in this game. It was a bit of a surprise to see Williams featured as prominently as he was, but given the fact that Henne (2 for 12 yards) doubled the rushing output of Le’Veon Bell (2 for 6), it’s probably a good thing that Williams got hot early, finishing the game with 13 carries for 78 yards, which was good for 6 yards a pop. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were each over 100 receiving yards, and everybody got into the action, so it was a pretty good day all around.
So Kansas City will host its third consecutive AFC title game on Sunday evening, and the world is waiting to see which version of the Chiefs will emerge from the locker room. Las Vegas shows the obvious, KC is a favorite with Mahomes behind center and an underdog with Henne. At this point in the playoffs, I wouldn’t trust you if you said a team with a backup quarterback was a favorite, so it feels about right. Whatever it takes to get the job done, I’m calling the win for Kansas City. I feel like we have a veteran team with enough winners to know how to get the job done against a young, hungry Bills team that will be solid competition for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.