When I was young, I remember those crisp September days and the start of the monarch migration and how the monarchs seemed to cover the trees around my family’s farm. It pains me to hear that since my childhood, monarch butterfly populations have decreased by 90%. A decline that has created a push to place our monarch butterfly on the threatened and endangered species list. Fortunately, there are a lot of people who are trying to make a difference; I highly commend these citizens for taking action! Unfortunately, some of the methods that are being used to increase monarch butterfly populations may be doing more harm than good.
One such practice is raising monarch butterflies in captivity and releasing them into the wild. This practice doesn’t address the key problem for population declines and isn’t sustainable. For monarch butterflies, the biggest culprit to population declines is a loss of habitat such as the loss of nectar producing plants for adult monarchs and milkweeds for caterpillars to feed on. There is also loss of habitat from illegal logging of oyamel firs in the forests in Mexico where the monarch butterflies over winter. When you have degraded habitat to begin with, releasing more monarch butterflies into the wild doesn’t help matters, in fact, it can make matters worse.
These butterflies must compete with the wild monarch butterfly populations for the same food sources. This can add more stress to the wild monarch butterfly populations. On top of that, research shows that monarch butterflies raised in captivity don’t migrate which is how the monarch survives the winter to reproduce.
If stocking butterflies isn’t a long-term answer, what can we do to restore habitat? One of the greatest changes we can make is as simple as planting native plants in our yards or in idle areas or fields that aren’t productive. Believe it or not, creating monarch habitat is as simple as leaving our roadsides and other idle areas alone. Believe it or not, in many areas, our roadsides are some of the last places we have any habitat left. These ditches contain wildflowers and grasses that are remnants of the days when we had diverse prairie on the landscape. To some, these plants in the ditches are little more than weeds. To others they are wildflowers. Regardless of what you want to call them, they are an important nectar source for pollinators. Unfortunately, most of our roadside ditches get mowed off and even chemically sprayed and usually for no other reason than for aesthetic purposes.
We humans love monocultures of perfectly manicured grass, this is our type of habitat. But to wildlife these areas are dead zones. Part of creating lasting habitat requires people to rethink beauty, or maybe to put it in a better way, we need to notice beauty. For instance, a couple of weeks ago, we had a prairie walk in Jackson County. One of the comments I heard was how eye opening it was to learn the names and uses of those plants and how now, they realize those plants are all over in the ditches and pastures. They just never noticed them before.
You want to know the most important thing you can do to make a difference? Reach out to someone who knows the prairie and learn some names of those “weeds”. When you can put a name to a weed, that plant isn’t a weed anymore. You’ll start to appreciate the plants you see and the diversity out there. When you appreciate something, you care enough to conserve it, and that is how we keep the monarch butterfly off the list.
